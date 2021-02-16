Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) EVP, WW Affairs & Latin Am. Robert Levy Sold $617,159 of Shares

EVP, WW Affairs & Latin Am. of Herbalife Nutrition (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Levy (insider trades) sold 11,128 shares of HLF on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $55.46 a share. The total sale was $617,159.

Herbalife Ltd is a nutrition company. The company has five revenue segments: Weight Management; Targeted Nutrition; Energy, Sports, and Fitness; Outer Nutrition; and Literature, Promotional, and Other. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a market cap of $6.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $55.640000 with a P/E ratio of 21.56 and P/S ratio of 1.44. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Herbalife Nutrition Ltd the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President John Desimone sold 79,165 shares of HLF stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $56.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.05% since.

COO David Pezzullo sold 34,683 shares of HLF stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $57.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.65% since.

COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of HLF stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $55. The price of the stock has increased by 1.16% since.

