Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) CFO Gary Charles Robb Sold $3.3 million of Shares

February 16, 2021 | About: CORT +0.32%

CFO of Corcept Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gary Charles Robb (insider trades) sold 115,500 shares of CORT on 02/12/2021 at an average price of $28.27 a share. The total sale was $3.3 million.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, psychiatric and oncologic disorders by modulating the effects of cortisol. Corcept Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $3.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $28.090000 with a P/E ratio of 31.56 and P/S ratio of 9.72. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Corcept Therapeutics Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 115,500 shares of CORT stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $28.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.64% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • See Remarks Sean Maduck sold 12,389 shares of CORT stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $28.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.02% since.
  • Chief Accounting Officer Joseouglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of CORT stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $29.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.74% since.
  • Director Daniel N Jr Swisher sold 5,000 shares of CORT stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $28.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.26% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CORT, click here

.

