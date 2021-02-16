Hall Kathryn A. Buys AT&T Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Comcast Corp, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Hall Kathryn A. (Current Portfolio) buys AT&T Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Comcast Corp, Liberty Global PLC, Liberty SiriusXM Group, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, Vanguard Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hall Kathryn A.. As of 2020Q4, Hall Kathryn A. owns 54 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Gap Inc (GPS) - 3,389,284 shares, 23.86% of the total portfolio. Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) - 1,737,030 shares, 12.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.87% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 45,775 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) - 306,698 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% AT&T Inc (T) - 496,247 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. New Position

Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 496,247 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $150.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 84,019 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 217,124 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.44 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $21.7. The stock is now traded at around $25.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 243,513 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $34.14 and $43.58, with an estimated average price of $39.44. The stock is now traded at around $42.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 108,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hall Kathryn A. initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.74 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $9.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 394,036 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hall Kathryn A. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 16,556 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9.

Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14.

Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1.

Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34.

Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07.

Hall Kathryn A. sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $82.13 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $84.7.

Hall Kathryn A. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 92.76%. The sale prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $207.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.26%. Hall Kathryn A. still held 5,072 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hall Kathryn A. reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.89%. The sale prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $360.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.8%. Hall Kathryn A. still held 22,252 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hall Kathryn A. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 55.41%. The sale prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $223.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Hall Kathryn A. still held 8,905 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hall Kathryn A. reduced to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 50.11%. The sale prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Hall Kathryn A. still held 41,031 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hall Kathryn A. reduced to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 64.57%. The sale prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $96.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Hall Kathryn A. still held 6,562 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hall Kathryn A. reduced to a holding in SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF by 63.82%. The sale prices were between $91.76 and $107.36, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $111.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Hall Kathryn A. still held 5,873 shares as of 2020-12-31.