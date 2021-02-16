Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. Buys Tiffany, Concho Resources Inc, RealPage Inc, Sells Vistra Corp, Castle Biosciences Inc, Avaya Holdings Corp

Investment company Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Tiffany, Concho Resources Inc, RealPage Inc, Parsley Energy Inc, Foundation Building Materials Inc, sells Vistra Corp, Castle Biosciences Inc, Avaya Holdings Corp, Arch Resources Inc, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p.. As of 2020Q4, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. owns 138 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vistra Corp (VST) - 1,207,369 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.65% NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) - 482,925 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.19% NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) - 1,825,479 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.61% Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) - 721,064 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 566,995 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Tiffany & Co. The purchase prices were between $116.11 and $131.72, with an estimated average price of $128.19. The stock is now traded at around $131.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 55,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Concho Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $64.53, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $65.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 123,808 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.62 and $87.68, with an estimated average price of $65.65. The stock is now traded at around $86.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 45,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.41 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $11.95. The stock is now traded at around $16.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 262,268 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Foundation Building Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $17.63. The stock is now traded at around $19.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 186,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 68,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 38.89%. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.32. The stock is now traded at around $91.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in Bridge Bancorp Inc by 57.46%. The purchase prices were between $17.91 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $24.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 35,053 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. added to a holding in Centene Corp by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $71.12, with an estimated average price of $63.61. The stock is now traded at around $58.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $43.6 and $73.05, with an estimated average price of $54.25.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in Arch Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $28.05 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $37.27.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $12.05 and $16.88, with an estimated average price of $14.65.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in Skyline Champion Corp. The sale prices were between $24.76 and $32.92, with an estimated average price of $29.5.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.p. sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $66.87 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $73.91.