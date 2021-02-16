Corriente Advisors, LLC Buys Cameco Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, GoPro Inc, Sells Beyond Meat Inc, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, Village Farms International Inc

Investment company Corriente Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cameco Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, GoPro Inc, Replimune Group Inc, Maxar Technologies Inc, sells Beyond Meat Inc, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, Village Farms International Inc, Datadog Inc, Roku Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corriente Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Corriente Advisors, LLC owns 19 stocks with a total value of $420 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) - 2,500,000 shares, 22.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.77% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) - 525,000 shares, 15.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.00% Replimune Group Inc (REPL) - 1,235,000 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 140.98% Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) - 2,000,000 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.78% Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 2,177,086 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. New Position

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cameco Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.07 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $10.69. The stock is now traded at around $16.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.94%. The holding were 2,177,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GoPro Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.56 and $8.86, with an estimated average price of $7.25. The stock is now traded at around $7.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.6%. The holding were 3,350,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FireEye Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $15.45. The stock is now traded at around $21.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 690,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Compass Pathways PLC. The purchase prices were between $32 and $59.2, with an estimated average price of $42.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Curis Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.08 and $8.2, with an estimated average price of $3.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.48 and $12.84, with an estimated average price of $11.42. The stock is now traded at around $7.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 680,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corriente Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $102.03 and $184.62, with an estimated average price of $131.85. The stock is now traded at around $124.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.62%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corriente Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Replimune Group Inc by 140.98%. The purchase prices were between $23.5 and $52.65, with an estimated average price of $41.94. The stock is now traded at around $37.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.56%. The holding were 1,235,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corriente Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc by 26.77%. The purchase prices were between $21.56 and $38.59, with an estimated average price of $29.44. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corriente Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cardiff Oncology Inc by 119.78%. The purchase prices were between $12.02 and $24.71, with an estimated average price of $17.64. The stock is now traded at around $13.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.67%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corriente Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cue Biopharma Inc by 33.24%. The purchase prices were between $11.12 and $16.4, with an estimated average price of $13.29. The stock is now traded at around $15.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 1,915,219 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corriente Advisors, LLC added to a holding in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc by 27.50%. The purchase prices were between $12.74 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $15.35. The stock is now traded at around $17.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $124.74 and $194.95, with an estimated average price of $150.52.

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.42 and $33.8, with an estimated average price of $23.41.

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Village Farms International Inc. The sale prices were between $4.63 and $12, with an estimated average price of $7.59.

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $116.87, with an estimated average price of $99.74.

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $200 and $360.56, with an estimated average price of $263.31.

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Chimerix Inc. The sale prices were between $2.43 and $5.42, with an estimated average price of $3.64.