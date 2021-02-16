>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Corriente Advisors, LLC Buys Cameco Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, GoPro Inc, Sells Beyond Meat Inc, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, Village Farms International Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: RETA +0.52% REPL +0.33% MAXR -1.83% CRDF +0.31% CUE -2.25% TFFP +0% CCJ +7.42% GPRO -1.55% FEYE -1.82% CMPS -2.24% CR +0.48%

Investment company Corriente Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cameco Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, GoPro Inc, Replimune Group Inc, Maxar Technologies Inc, sells Beyond Meat Inc, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, Village Farms International Inc, Datadog Inc, Roku Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corriente Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Corriente Advisors, LLC owns 19 stocks with a total value of $420 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Corriente Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corriente+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Corriente Advisors, LLC
  1. Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) - 2,500,000 shares, 22.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.77%
  2. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) - 525,000 shares, 15.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.00%
  3. Replimune Group Inc (REPL) - 1,235,000 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 140.98%
  4. Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) - 2,000,000 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.78%
  5. Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 2,177,086 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cameco Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.07 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $10.69. The stock is now traded at around $16.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.94%. The holding were 2,177,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: GoPro Inc (GPRO)

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GoPro Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.56 and $8.86, with an estimated average price of $7.25. The stock is now traded at around $7.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.6%. The holding were 3,350,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: FireEye Inc (FEYE)

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FireEye Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $15.45. The stock is now traded at around $21.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 690,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Compass Pathways PLC (CMPS)

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Compass Pathways PLC. The purchase prices were between $32 and $59.2, with an estimated average price of $42.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Curis Inc (CRIS)

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Curis Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.08 and $8.2, with an estimated average price of $3.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE)

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.48 and $12.84, with an estimated average price of $11.42. The stock is now traded at around $7.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 680,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)

Corriente Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $102.03 and $184.62, with an estimated average price of $131.85. The stock is now traded at around $124.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.62%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Replimune Group Inc (REPL)

Corriente Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Replimune Group Inc by 140.98%. The purchase prices were between $23.5 and $52.65, with an estimated average price of $41.94. The stock is now traded at around $37.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.56%. The holding were 1,235,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)

Corriente Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc by 26.77%. The purchase prices were between $21.56 and $38.59, with an estimated average price of $29.44. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF)

Corriente Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cardiff Oncology Inc by 119.78%. The purchase prices were between $12.02 and $24.71, with an estimated average price of $17.64. The stock is now traded at around $13.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.67%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE)

Corriente Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cue Biopharma Inc by 33.24%. The purchase prices were between $11.12 and $16.4, with an estimated average price of $13.29. The stock is now traded at around $15.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 1,915,219 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (TFFP)

Corriente Advisors, LLC added to a holding in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc by 27.50%. The purchase prices were between $12.74 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $15.35. The stock is now traded at around $17.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $124.74 and $194.95, with an estimated average price of $150.52.

Sold Out: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.42 and $33.8, with an estimated average price of $23.41.

Sold Out: Village Farms International Inc (VFF)

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Village Farms International Inc. The sale prices were between $4.63 and $12, with an estimated average price of $7.59.

Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $116.87, with an estimated average price of $99.74.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $200 and $360.56, with an estimated average price of $263.31.

Sold Out: Chimerix Inc (CMRX)

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Chimerix Inc. The sale prices were between $2.43 and $5.42, with an estimated average price of $3.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Corriente Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Corriente Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Corriente Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Corriente Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Corriente Advisors, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)