Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. Buys Oasis Petroleum Inc, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, Oak Street Health Inc, Sells PG&E Corp, PG&E Corp, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co

February 16, 2021 | About: OAS +2.71% MRVI +4.93% OSH -6.23% HMHC +0.62% PPD +0.11% KDP -1.1% PE +0% CXO +0% KC -0.81%

New York, NY, based Investment company Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Oasis Petroleum Inc, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, Oak Street Health Inc, sells PG&E Corp, PG&E Corp, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co, PPD Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C.. As of 2020Q4, Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. owns 17 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C.
  1. BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 5,000,000 shares, 59.36% of the total portfolio.
  2. PG&E Corp (PCGU) - 2,625,000 shares, 19.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.46%
  3. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 6,838,903 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.89%
  4. Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 2,952,707 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio.
  5. American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 3,000,000 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $31 and $39.23, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 488,961 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI)

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.5 and $30.86, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.99 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $52.49. The stock is now traded at around $60.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC)

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. The sale prices were between $2.34 and $3.69, with an estimated average price of $2.99.

Sold Out: PPD Inc (PPD)

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in PPD Inc. The sale prices were between $32.7 and $36.93, with an estimated average price of $34.92.

Sold Out: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $26.9 and $32, with an estimated average price of $29.63.

Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $9.41 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $11.95.

Sold Out: Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Concho Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $64.53, with an estimated average price of $52.82.

Sold Out: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $37.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. keeps buying

