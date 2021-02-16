Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. Buys Oasis Petroleum Inc, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, Oak Street Health Inc, Sells PG&E Corp, PG&E Corp, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co

New York, NY, based Investment company Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Oasis Petroleum Inc, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, Oak Street Health Inc, sells PG&E Corp, PG&E Corp, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co, PPD Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C.. As of 2020Q4, Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. owns 17 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
These are the top 5 holdings of Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C.
- BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 5,000,000 shares, 59.36% of the total portfolio.
- PG&E Corp (PCGU) - 2,625,000 shares, 19.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.46%
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 6,838,903 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 84.89%
- Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 2,952,707 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio.
- American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 3,000,000 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio.
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $31 and $39.23, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 488,961 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI)
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.5 and $30.86, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.99 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $52.49. The stock is now traded at around $60.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC)
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. The sale prices were between $2.34 and $3.69, with an estimated average price of $2.99.Sold Out: PPD Inc (PPD)
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in PPD Inc. The sale prices were between $32.7 and $36.93, with an estimated average price of $34.92.Sold Out: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $26.9 and $32, with an estimated average price of $29.63.Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $9.41 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $11.95.Sold Out: Concho Resources Inc (CXO)
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Concho Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $41.41 and $64.53, with an estimated average price of $52.82.Sold Out: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)
Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $37.13.
