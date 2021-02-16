Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock

New York, NY, based Investment company Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owns 26 stocks with a total value of $429 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX) - 2,042,776 shares, 14.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.73% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 164,043 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.17% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 573,255 shares, 12.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51% SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 234,959 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.73% BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 255,670 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.03%

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $225.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 110,653 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.15%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $49.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 251,998 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 182.42%. The purchase prices were between $41.66 and $45.29, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $44.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 134,933 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.00%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $360.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 51,741 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 44.25%. The purchase prices were between $27.18 and $27.57, with an estimated average price of $27.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 369,604 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.59%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 43,332 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP added to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $46.58 and $54.89, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 106,979 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP sold out a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F. The sale prices were between $19.03 and $21.68, with an estimated average price of $20.59.