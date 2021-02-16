Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Investment company Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, sells ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC owns 205 stocks with a total value of $359 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 339,159 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 512,942 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.44% BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 213,181 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. New Position SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 235,612 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 221,938 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $93.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.84%. The holding were 339,159 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $95.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.64%. The holding were 213,181 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.63 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $59.72. The stock is now traded at around $76.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 235,612 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.83 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.22. The stock is now traded at around $62.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 144,820 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $69.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 28,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $109.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5505.09%. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $134.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 116,642 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 95.44%. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 512,942 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.58%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 218,991 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 394.25%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $90.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 36,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1250.78%. The purchase prices were between $51.08 and $51.56, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 54,369 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.90%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $393.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 14,765 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $21.82.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $66.13 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $71.7.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $132.18 and $133.11, with an estimated average price of $132.7.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Dow30. The sale prices were between $67.02 and $102.46, with an estimated average price of $89.45.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.04 and $121.38, with an estimated average price of $120.07.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The sale prices were between $69.52 and $91.35, with an estimated average price of $82.44.