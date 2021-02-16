Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Investment company Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, sells ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC owns 205 stocks with a total value of $359 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IJS, IJJ, SLYV, SCHV, IEMG, MBB, IWN, VLUE, EFAV, TSLA, IXN, ADBE, IBUY, TAN, IWS, IUSB, ARKW, ABBV, IWB, ARKK, DIS, FUTY, MAR, FTSL, MCD, KRE, NVDA, XHE, VHT, PFF, CCL, JKK, BAC, VGSH, IWM, ANGL, PYPL, AVGO, LLY, ESGD, JNK, SQ, SCHP, PSX, MA, WFC, TGT, QCOM, XLRE, XMLV,
- Added Positions: IVE, SLQD, SCHO, ESGU, ISTB, IVV, VV, LQD, GOVT, SHY, USMV, ESGE, IGSB, SCHF, EFG, EFV, VGIT, SCHZ, CWB, SHYG, QQQ, IWD, VOE, MSFT, IJR, AGG, IHI, MUB, VTEB, WMT, IWR, SCHD, XLK, ARKG, HYMB, EEMV, SLV, IEFA, BSV, SPY, HYG, ITA, VWOB, JKG, MTUM, IGIB, VB, VCSH, SMB, VO, XLY, SCHX, LMT, FXO, VEA, MUR, VMBS, AZRX, SGOL, BIV, BND, TIP, MINT, MEG, FLOT, PFL, MEN, VZ, PGX, ENB, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: IJT, IJK, IVW, SLYG, SCHG, MDYG, ACWV, TLT, IWF, AAPL, NEAR, STIP, BRK.B, AMZN, GLD, SUI, BA, VUG, ITOT, RSP, VNQ, GOOGL, SDY, CSCO, VOO, IAU, VTI, XMMO, MGV, VBR, VTV, VOOG, VOOV, ABT, DIA, BNDX, AMGN, GE, V, FDN, LUV, CRM, JNJ, PKO, T, DHR, VSS, XOM, FB, NRZ, RLMD, BLV, QUAL, MGK, DVY,
- Sold Out: BSCM, GSLC, IEI, IEF, UDOW, SSO,
For the details of Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pensionmark+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC
- BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 339,159 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 512,942 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.44%
- BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 213,181 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 235,612 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 221,938 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $93.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.84%. The holding were 339,159 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $95.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.64%. The holding were 213,181 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.63 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $59.72. The stock is now traded at around $76.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 235,612 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.83 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.22. The stock is now traded at around $62.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 144,820 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $69.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 28,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $109.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5505.09%. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $134.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 116,642 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 95.44%. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 512,942 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.58%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 218,991 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 394.25%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $90.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 36,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1250.78%. The purchase prices were between $51.08 and $51.56, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 54,369 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.90%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $393.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 14,765 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $21.82.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $66.13 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $71.7.Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $132.18 and $133.11, with an estimated average price of $132.7.Sold Out: ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (UDOW)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Dow30. The sale prices were between $67.02 and $102.46, with an estimated average price of $89.45.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.04 and $121.38, with an estimated average price of $120.07.Sold Out: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)
Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The sale prices were between $69.52 and $91.35, with an estimated average price of $82.44.
