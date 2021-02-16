Aquilo Capital Management, LLC Buys Magenta Therapeutics Inc, Galapagos NV, Genmab A/S, Sells ProQR Therapeutics NV, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc, AC Immune SA

Investment company Aquilo Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Magenta Therapeutics Inc, Galapagos NV, Genmab A/S, argenx SE, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc, sells ProQR Therapeutics NV, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc, AC Immune SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aquilo Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Aquilo Capital Management, LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $470 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FDMT,
- Added Positions: MGTA, GLPG, QURE, GMAB, ARGX,
- Reduced Positions: ARWR, SPRO, ANAB, BPMC, DRNA, RGNX, NGM,
- Sold Out: PRQR, ACIU,
For the details of Aquilo Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aquilo+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aquilo Capital Management, LLC
- Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) - 3,932,209 shares, 16.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.56%
- iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) - 500,000 shares, 16.11% of the total portfolio.
- SSgA SPDR Biotech (XBI) - 500,000 shares, 14.99% of the total portfolio.
- Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) - 380,012 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) - 1,005,534 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
Aquilo Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.43 and $47.36, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $45.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Magenta Therapeutics Inc (MGTA)
Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Magenta Therapeutics Inc by 136.43%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $7.94, with an estimated average price of $7.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 2,266,423 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Galapagos NV (GLPG)
Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Galapagos NV by 115.13%. The purchase prices were between $96.85 and $148.25, with an estimated average price of $121.97. The stock is now traded at around $85.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 69,989 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Genmab A/S (GMAB)
Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Genmab A/S by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $33.66 and $40.76, with an estimated average price of $37.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: argenx SE (ARGX)
Aquilo Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in argenx SE by 69.33%. The purchase prices were between $248.13 and $308.36, with an estimated average price of $275.07. The stock is now traded at around $370.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR)
Aquilo Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProQR Therapeutics NV. The sale prices were between $3.58 and $4.85, with an estimated average price of $4.21.Sold Out: AC Immune SA (ACIU)
Aquilo Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AC Immune SA. The sale prices were between $4.47 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $5.11.
