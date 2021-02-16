Candlestick Capital Management LP Buys Alphabet Inc, Carnival Corp, Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc

Investment company Candlestick Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Carnival Corp, Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, Copart Inc, Visa Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Paycom Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Candlestick Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Candlestick Capital Management LP owns 98 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CCL, V, BIDU, IAA, YSG, SMG, JWN, ULTA, TPX, PYPL, TJX, UBER, TWTR, ROST, UAA, CAKE, RL, SNAP, OPEN, HMCOU, LESL, F, SPG, SAVE, STPK, SPB, RACE, IT, GM,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, CCEP, CPRT, FB, JD, LW, MA, JACK, HAS, NKE, JBLU, FIVE, WGO, SAM, PEP, DLTR, CTAS, KO, GIII, LULU, UAL, EAT, LB, GDRX, PVH, PLAY,
- Reduced Positions: EL, TGT, GPS, DRI, SEAS, LEA, FDX, POST, PINS, LVS, UNP, HSY, FVRR, HLT,
- Sold Out: AMZN, KDP, BABA, PAYC, NSC, PG, STZ, GNRC, YUM, BURL, BKNG, OC, KMX, RH, HBI, KSS, APTV, RCL, SKX, AMWL, IPOB, LANC, SHOP, CPB, PIC, FBHS, BFAM, CMG,
For the details of Candlestick Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/candlestick+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Candlestick Capital Management LP
- L Brands Inc (LB) - 4,355,766 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91%
- Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP) - 3,025,000 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.16%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 79,352 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 212.37%
- Copart Inc (CPRT) - 1,075,000 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.78%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 300,000 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio.
Candlestick Capital Management LP initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 3,446,126 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Candlestick Capital Management LP initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $207.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 243,578 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Candlestick Capital Management LP initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88. The stock is now traded at around $326.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 242,612 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: IAA Inc (IAA)
Candlestick Capital Management LP initiated holding in IAA Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $65.2, with an estimated average price of $59.98. The stock is now traded at around $59.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG)
Candlestick Capital Management LP initiated holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.56 and $20.03, with an estimated average price of $16.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 2,675,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
Candlestick Capital Management LP initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $150.05 and $200.05, with an estimated average price of $171.77. The stock is now traded at around $244.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Candlestick Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 212.37%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2110.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 79,352 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP)
Candlestick Capital Management LP added to a holding in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC by 95.16%. The purchase prices were between $34.03 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $42.3. The stock is now traded at around $52.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 3,025,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Copart Inc (CPRT)
Candlestick Capital Management LP added to a holding in Copart Inc by 110.78%. The purchase prices were between $107.34 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $116.7. The stock is now traded at around $118.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 1,075,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Candlestick Capital Management LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 249.73%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $273.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 262,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: JD.com Inc (JD)
Candlestick Capital Management LP added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 172.99%. The purchase prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6. The stock is now traded at around $103.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 898,677 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
Candlestick Capital Management LP added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 138.89%. The purchase prices were between $63.31 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $76.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,075,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Candlestick Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09.Sold Out: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
Candlestick Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $26.9 and $32, with an estimated average price of $29.63.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Candlestick Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Candlestick Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $331.53 and $465.13, with an estimated average price of $399.72.Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Candlestick Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $227.77.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Candlestick Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.77.
