Worm Capital, LLC Buys Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Sells Shopify Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

February 16, 2021 | About: WYNN +3.03% LVS +2.57% TME +7.36% ABNB -1.33% BABA +1.06%

Investment company Worm Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Airbnb Inc, sells Shopify Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Worm Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Worm Capital, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $421 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Worm Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/worm+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Worm Capital, LLC
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 254,440 shares, 46.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.26%
  2. Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 299,681 shares, 22.39% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,319 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio.
  4. Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) - 215,152 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 17,431 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.8%
New Purchase: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Worm Capital, LLC initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $69.01 and $115.93, with an estimated average price of $92.58. The stock is now traded at around $121.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.05%. The holding were 215,152 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Worm Capital, LLC initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.43. The stock is now traded at around $57.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 142,535 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Worm Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 163,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Worm Capital, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $163.19, with an estimated average price of $147.63. The stock is now traded at around $209.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Worm Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of Worm Capital, LLC.

