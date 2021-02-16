>
Articles 

CPMG Inc Buys Kinross Gold Corp, Hecla Mining Co, United States Natural Gas Fund, Sells Kirkland Lake Gold, Coeur Mining Inc, Harmony Gold Mining Co

February 16, 2021 | About: KGC -4.2% HL -0.65% UNG +4.03% KL -3.14% CDE -1.43%

Investment company CPMG Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Kinross Gold Corp, Hecla Mining Co, United States Natural Gas Fund, sells Kirkland Lake Gold, Coeur Mining Inc, Harmony Gold Mining Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CPMG Inc. As of 2020Q4, CPMG Inc owns 16 stocks with a total value of $648 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CPMG Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cpmg+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CPMG Inc
  1. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) - 2,896,901 shares, 55.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.44%
  2. Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW) - 4,701,190 shares, 11.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
  3. Golden Star Resources Ltd (GSS) - 9,993,249 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61%
  4. SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) - 1,507,087 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.97%
  5. Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) - 4,001,000 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)

CPMG Inc initiated holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.9 and $9.35, with an estimated average price of $7.95. The stock is now traded at around $7.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 4,001,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Hecla Mining Co (HL)

CPMG Inc initiated holding in Hecla Mining Co. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $6.65, with an estimated average price of $5.33. The stock is now traded at around $6.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 335,337 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG)

CPMG Inc initiated holding in United States Natural Gas Fund. The purchase prices were between $8.48 and $12.76, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $11.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

CPMG Inc sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.86 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $44.29.

Sold Out: Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)

CPMG Inc sold out a holding in Coeur Mining Inc. The sale prices were between $6.83 and $11.09, with an estimated average price of $8.22.



