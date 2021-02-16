CPMG Inc Buys Kinross Gold Corp, Hecla Mining Co, United States Natural Gas Fund, Sells Kirkland Lake Gold, Coeur Mining Inc, Harmony Gold Mining Co

Investment company CPMG Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Kinross Gold Corp, Hecla Mining Co, United States Natural Gas Fund, sells Kirkland Lake Gold, Coeur Mining Inc, Harmony Gold Mining Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CPMG Inc. As of 2020Q4, CPMG Inc owns 16 stocks with a total value of $648 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) - 2,896,901 shares, 55.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.44% Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW) - 4,701,190 shares, 11.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% Golden Star Resources Ltd (GSS) - 9,993,249 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61% SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) - 1,507,087 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.97% Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) - 4,001,000 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. New Position

CPMG Inc initiated holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.9 and $9.35, with an estimated average price of $7.95. The stock is now traded at around $7.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 4,001,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CPMG Inc initiated holding in Hecla Mining Co. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $6.65, with an estimated average price of $5.33. The stock is now traded at around $6.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 335,337 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CPMG Inc initiated holding in United States Natural Gas Fund. The purchase prices were between $8.48 and $12.76, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $11.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CPMG Inc sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.86 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $44.29.

CPMG Inc sold out a holding in Coeur Mining Inc. The sale prices were between $6.83 and $11.09, with an estimated average price of $8.22.