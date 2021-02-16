Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC Buys Sumo Logic Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Casper Sleep Inc, Sells Snap-on Inc, Pure Storage Inc, Domo Inc

Investment company Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sumo Logic Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Casper Sleep Inc, sells Snap-on Inc, Pure Storage Inc, Domo Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SUMO, PANW, CSPR,

SUMO, PANW, CSPR, Reduced Positions: SNA, PSTG,

SNA, PSTG, Sold Out: DOMO,

For the details of Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/institutional+venture+management+xv%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO) - 4,670,329 shares, 63.36% of the total portfolio. New Position Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 78,628 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. New Position Snap-on Inc (SNA) - 500,000 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 80.8% Casper Sleep Inc (CSPR) - 2,415,973 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. New Position Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) - 515,125 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.98%

Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC initiated holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $34.07, with an estimated average price of $23.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 63.36%. The holding were 4,670,329 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $280.79. The stock is now traded at around $393.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.18%. The holding were 78,628 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC initiated holding in Casper Sleep Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.01 and $8.12, with an estimated average price of $6.85. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.05%. The holding were 2,415,973 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC sold out a holding in Domo Inc. The sale prices were between $31.74 and $71.59, with an estimated average price of $43.16.