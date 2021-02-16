G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Buys USA Technologies Inc, Lightspeed POS Inc, Camtek, Sells Model N Inc, Repay Holdings Corp, Everbridge Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company G2 Investment Partners Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys USA Technologies Inc, Lightspeed POS Inc, Camtek, CareDx Inc, TechTarget Inc, sells Model N Inc, Repay Holdings Corp, Everbridge Inc, OptimizeRx Corp, Goosehead Insurance Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $543 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: USAT, LSPD, TTGT, HSKA, CLFD, VCRA, CSSE, AMBA, PRCH, ATRO, SFT, SNCR, PACK, GAN, KIRK, SLAB, AI, Z, SIBN, W, PROF, GTYH, AVLR, RVP,
- Added Positions: CAMT, CDNA, LPSN, MXL, VRNS, WK, TENB, BCOV, STIM, BIGC, VICR, BILL,
- Reduced Positions: PRTS, RPAY, EVBG, OPRX, GSHD, STMP, BAND, CALX, TRUE, AGYS, MEDS, EVER, UPLD, LPRO, ICAD, ESCA, AXGN, PRPL, PI, STRM, FVRR, DKNG, MIXT, GRMN, GNMK, KRNT, CLCT, WTRH, FIVN, LSCC, HYRE, ECOM, RADA, RFIL, NLS,
- Sold Out: MODN, SWBI, VAPO, SMED, QNST, MGNI, LITE, AEYE, SVMK, ZS, ALLT, RNET, SNOW, PFSW, AMOT, AIRG, DRIO, NET, LMND, PCOM,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with CAMT. Click here to check it out.
- CAMT 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of CAMT
- Peter Lynch Chart of CAMT
For the details of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/g2+investment+partners+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC
- CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) - 2,217,648 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.14%
- EverQuote Inc (EVER) - 680,207 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.82%
- Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 136,180 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
- LivePerson Inc (LPSN) - 373,188 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.90%
- OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) - 659,141 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.83%
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in USA Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.03 and $11.51, with an estimated average price of $9.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 1,545,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $46.45. The stock is now traded at around $71.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 176,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: TechTarget Inc (TTGT)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in TechTarget Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.8 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $95.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 178,007 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Heska Corp (HSKA)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Heska Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.1 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $124.85. The stock is now traded at around $197.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 65,434 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Clearfield Inc (CLFD)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Clearfield Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.35 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $23.44. The stock is now traded at around $38.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 353,633 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC initiated holding in Vocera Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.4 and $41.79, with an estimated average price of $34.36. The stock is now traded at around $47.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 185,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Camtek Ltd (CAMT)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Camtek Ltd by 484.37%. The purchase prices were between $17.44 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $19.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 628,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CareDx Inc (CDNA)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in CareDx Inc by 309.76%. The purchase prices were between $41.78 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $58.2. The stock is now traded at around $88.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 196,687 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: LivePerson Inc (LPSN)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in LivePerson Inc by 55.90%. The purchase prices were between $50.23 and $67.85, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $69.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 373,188 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: MaxLinear Inc (MXL)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in MaxLinear Inc by 171.41%. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $38.41, with an estimated average price of $29.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 335,973 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Varonis Systems Inc by 69.52%. The purchase prices were between $115.57 and $175.73, with an estimated average price of $130.35. The stock is now traded at around $216.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 119,480 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Workiva Inc (WK)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC added to a holding in Workiva Inc by 45.31%. The purchase prices were between $53.83 and $93.34, with an estimated average price of $70.44. The stock is now traded at around $107.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 155,155 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Model N Inc (MODN)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Model N Inc. The sale prices were between $30.96 and $36.9, with an estimated average price of $34.62.Sold Out: Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.13 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $16.54.Sold Out: Vapotherm Inc (VAPO)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Vapotherm Inc. The sale prices were between $23.44 and $31.85, with an estimated average price of $27.89.Sold Out: Sharps Compliance Corp (SMED)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Sharps Compliance Corp. The sale prices were between $5.88 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $7.67.Sold Out: QuinStreet Inc (QNST)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in QuinStreet Inc. The sale prices were between $15.59 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $18.27.Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC. Also check out:
1. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that G2 Investment Partners Management LLC keeps buying