PDT Partners, LLC Buys The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Arch Capital Group, MongoDB Inc, Sells Ferrari NV, Lam Research Corp, Cognex Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company PDT Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Arch Capital Group, MongoDB Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Shake Shack Inc, sells Ferrari NV, Lam Research Corp, Cognex Corp, Altice USA Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PDT Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, PDT Partners, LLC owns 671 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SMG, MDB, PTON, SHAK, NEE, DDOG, F, AZEK, SNAP, VFC, HWM, MSCI, TWLO, ADP, GT, SSD, DIN, CVNA, SLQT, LFUS, HLNE, FIX, CNST, NVDA, TCMD, ALNY, CENX, RUSHA, TEN, WCN, FNV, PRLB, FIVE, RY, WRLD, HEES, NVRO, FRPT, SWAV, XP, NCNO, Y, AXS, SAM, CCMP, LHCG, TRI, HHC, AERI, APHA, AYX, EVER, PINS, CLVT, WMG, DKNG, BMO, BBBY, CM, OVV, ENB, RNR, SLF, EHTH, ENV, CDW, NVTA, CRSP, INSP, UBER, PGNY, SPT, BNS, BSX, BKD, CATO, VIAV, LPSN, FIZZ, SSYS, IPGP, CYRX, QURE, GLOB, GBT, HLI, CRON, SPOT, SILK, PSN, AMK, JAMF, JAMF, ACCO, APD, BOKF, CWST, CERS, CLAR, MGA, PAR, SKX, TMO, TRP, OLED, VICR, CSII, MRTX, EVGN, PACB, MODN, NMIH, DRNA, ADVM, KRNT, BKI, UNVR, SMPL, VRRM, HCC, ALC, BILL, RVMD, VRM, BEPC, BIGC, OSH, B, CVGI, CBU, CYH, COST, DBD, ESE, EL, GIII, GFF, LVS, LYV, LMT, SPGI, NFLX, PEGA, CDMO, NTR, SIG, SYX, TGI, UBS, WWW, CROX, CENTA, CAI, AQN, CELH, 4LT1, CVE, NOVT, NCBS, WIX, HLT, KN, ACB, JRVR, FSV, CWH, LBRT, SFIX, QTRX, EVOP, MGTA, LOVE, BJ, RPAY, ARCE, SIBN, AVTR, FULC, DT, ACCD, VITL, CNTY, EZPW, JJSF, LFVN, MCBC, MLAB, MGI, CNR, QMCO, HBM, BTG, VET, AMRS, ARCO, XONE, NSTG, GLYC, SIEN, DSKE, ACBI, AMAL, ARLO, CWK, RAPT, VVNT, CSPR, AMTX, CDXC, ZYNE, GRTS,

ACGL, OLLI, HEI, PCAR, SCI, URI, FSLR, MANH, REAL, YETI, RH, COP, TRMB, PSNL, NAVI, NGVT, TNDM, AMBA, QGEN, EYE, RAMP, TREE, MDLA, ARCH, GOSS, IMAX, ALLO, HAIN, GOOS, CNS, URBN, GNMK, AMRC, BLUE, TCS, CGC, TRUP, LILAK, WVE, IRTC, BJRI, CMC, TILE, FTI, AAOI, LC, GKOS, NTLA, ELF, YEXT, GO, BDTX, LCII, SSP, HLIT, MTW, MSA, NTGR, OSTK, SJR, SCVL, SMCI, PRO, CDXS, EPZM, AGIO, VCYT, W, SUM, HOME, FNKO, LASR, EB, STSA, NSP, ANDE, BGFV, CEVA, CWT, CGEN, CRK, EXTR, FSS, FCF, MBI, NKTR, BB, SPPI, TTEK, VECO, LMAT, DMRC, ASMB, LPI, MRC, ENTA, XNCR, DNOW, GPRO, BOOT, PLNT, VYGR, HONE, VRS, ACIU, REVG, ATNX, AQUA, ZUO, UBX, CFB, CALM, CLS, CIA, DAKT, FARM, FOSL, GBX, HFWA, KRMD, GPRE, NOA, TAST, HROW, ERII, OCSL, NVGS, GNE, DOOO, ADMS, SYRS, PI, FRTA, CUE, GSKY, TCDA, DOMO, CRNX, Reduced Positions: RACE, CGNX, BAM, SEDG, TPX, ALXN, CXO, MTH, TER, EFX, LOGI, RGEN, CTAS, POOL, IPHI, SGMS, TRU, A, MU, SIVB, TREX, TDOC, FND, ROP, IQV, NTAP, V, APTV, FEYE, ROKU, ESTC, DHI, DPZ, MKTX, PODD, TEAM, DBX, AVLR, MNST, LH, LOW, SHW, WDAY, ADPT, TXG, HLF, IDXX, ODFL, ZTS, BAC, KSS, MRK, TOL, TSLA, PFPT, CHDN, SQ, USFD, AMAT, LLY, SGEN, BWXT, EOG, ILMN, ISRG, TWST, AIG, GILD, SPWR, WAT, GM, BFAM, PSTG, DNLI, UPWK, LII, CSIQ, TPH, BLDR, PII, SIRI, RDFN, SMAR, STNE, NVMI, PBH, VSAT, ZEN, RUN, MEDP, SONO, PLAN, STZ, LL, AXTA, GH, SFL, SLAB, VRTX, NXTC, FLDM, SHOP, WING, RRR, PVAC, LAUR, BCPC, BRKR, MA, ENSG, CSOD, QTWO, CCS, WMS, PRAH, BPMC, ALRM, NTRA, COUP, PETQ, CARG, BAND, PD, AEIS, ALKS, AAPL, CVA, DKS, FFIN, MRCY, MEOH, MYGN, OII, SGMO, VLO, VG, GLUU, BX, CDNA, FRC, YELP, RLGY, SEAS, CHGG, INGN, PEN, CMD, CLB, DXCM, MRO, TTC, JAZZ, TRGP, WD, ICLR, LGIH, SITE, VNE, OSW, IONS, NATI, NXST, SNBR, SHOO, MTEM, USPH, WNC, AVAV, G, GDOT, TVTX, VC, CHEF, PBYI, QUOT, RGNX, ANAB, GTHX, ZS, ONEM, AWR, BLDP, BZH, BA, CONN, CORE, PRMW, ITRI, KLIC, MDP, OKE, ARGO, PZZA, PRFT, RCII, AXON, WWE, VNDA, WIFI, WPX, RDUS, FOXF, SAGE, WK, EVBG, PAGS, BCSF, ALEC, LYFT, AAON, VCEL, AX, CAL, MTRN, CSGS, COKE, DENN, HTLD, KFRC, HZO, MRTN, NPK, PATK, PBI, RDNT, WETF, HOLI, MSGN, CPS, ZGNX, SLCA, NGVC, BMCH, BNFT, TRUE, TBPH, ATRA, NEWR, CWEN, CTMX, DLTH, WBT, VREX, JELD, SOI, CEIX, CNNE, ODT, GSHD, BV, RUBY, VEL, BXC, BMTC, CAC, COHR, EGAN, ESLT, FOE, BANC, GHL, IAG, IMGN, RVSB, TRST, WINA, BGCP, SENEA, IDT, CBIO, ORBC, SCU, FOR, CARE, NX, GPRK, ECHO, AVEO, HEAR, RYI, CHUY, NDLS, KIN, CARA, QTNT, TMST, XENE, JYNT, OOMA, ABTX, OPTN, CASA, FIXX, DTIL, MNRL, RVLV, PHR,

Ferrari NV (RACE) - 83,371 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.8% CME Group Inc (CME) - 60,006 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio. Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 193,343 shares, 0.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.84% Guardant Health Inc (GH) - 70,212 shares, 0.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.61% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 12,525 shares, 0.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.93%

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $150.05 and $200.05, with an estimated average price of $171.77. The stock is now traded at around $244.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 33,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.18 and $396, with an estimated average price of $279.98. The stock is now traded at around $408.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.07. The stock is now traded at around $145.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 40,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Shake Shack Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.99 and $91.08, with an estimated average price of $77.82. The stock is now traded at around $123.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 67,196 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.87. The stock is now traded at around $81.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 70,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PDT Partners, LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.82 and $116.87, with an estimated average price of $99.74. The stock is now traded at around $107.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 55,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd by 1211.23%. The purchase prices were between $29.21 and $36.07, with an estimated average price of $32.88. The stock is now traded at around $34.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 186,194 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc by 462.19%. The purchase prices were between $77.77 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $87.38. The stock is now traded at around $94.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 74,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Heico Corp by 840.33%. The purchase prices were between $104.18 and $135.47, with an estimated average price of $122.26. The stock is now traded at around $127.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 40,519 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 634.74%. The purchase prices were between $84.46 and $92.64, with an estimated average price of $88.15. The stock is now traded at around $97.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 62,717 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in Service Corp International by 914.98%. The purchase prices were between $43.27 and $50.01, with an estimated average price of $47.56. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 106,614 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PDT Partners, LLC added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 953.73%. The purchase prices were between $170.73 and $246.75, with an estimated average price of $211.84. The stock is now traded at around $288.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 21,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $328.71 and $511.66, with an estimated average price of $422.01.

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $26.05 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $31.41.

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $86.89 and $95.4, with an estimated average price of $91.12.

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.66.

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $12.64 and $30.59, with an estimated average price of $21.41.

PDT Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $167.5 and $220.59, with an estimated average price of $199.86.