  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Covalis Capital LLP Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, FMC Corp, Sells PG&E Corp, Edison International, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

February 16, 2021 | About: PPL +0% VALE +3.03% BIL +0.01% D -1.03% FMC +0.97% SRE +0.14% ETRN +0.97% EQNR +2.28% PCG +0% EIX -1.61% RDS.B +4.13% FE +2.21%

Investment company Covalis Capital LLP (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, FMC Corp, PPL Corp, Sempra Energy, sells PG&E Corp, Edison International, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, FirstEnergy Corp, Evergy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covalis Capital LLP. As of 2020Q4, Covalis Capital LLP owns 20 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Covalis Capital LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/covalis+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Covalis Capital LLP
  1. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 566,809 shares, 18.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Evergy Inc (EVRG) - 655,514 shares, 13.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.36%
  3. PPL Corp (PPL) - 973,966 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 208.99%
  4. Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 353,315 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. FMC Corp (FMC) - 190,008 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52. The stock is now traded at around $91.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.97%. The holding were 566,809 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $71.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.72%. The holding were 353,315 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: FMC Corp (FMC)

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $121.69, with an estimated average price of $111.45. The stock is now traded at around $108.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.99%. The holding were 190,008 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $120.5 and $135.96, with an estimated average price of $128.81. The stock is now traded at around $124.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.74%. The holding were 144,699 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.74 and $8.87, with an estimated average price of $7.98. The stock is now traded at around $7.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.65%. The holding were 1,921,251 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in Equinor ASA. The purchase prices were between $12.72 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $18.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 566,893 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PPL Corp (PPL)

Covalis Capital LLP added to a holding in PPL Corp by 208.99%. The purchase prices were between $26.33 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $28.4. The stock is now traded at around $28.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.79%. The holding were 973,966 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vale SA (VALE)

Covalis Capital LLP added to a holding in Vale SA by 74.83%. The purchase prices were between $10.39 and $17.37, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 1,170,101 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $9.56 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $11.34.

Sold Out: Edison International (EIX)

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $51.5 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $60.4.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $21.82 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $29.86.

Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99.

Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $180.49 and $203.43, with an estimated average price of $191.68.

Sold Out: National Grid PLC (NGG)

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in National Grid PLC. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $60.



