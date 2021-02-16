Covalis Capital LLP Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, FMC Corp, Sells PG&E Corp, Edison International, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Investment company Covalis Capital LLP (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, FMC Corp, PPL Corp, Sempra Energy, sells PG&E Corp, Edison International, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, FirstEnergy Corp, Evergy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covalis Capital LLP. As of 2020Q4, Covalis Capital LLP owns 20 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BIL, D, FMC, SRE, ETRN, EQNR, AXTA, ASH, GLNG, SHC, SHV, ROCH, WISH, MRACU, ABCL,

BIL, D, FMC, SRE, ETRN, EQNR, AXTA, ASH, GLNG, SHC, SHV, ROCH, WISH, MRACU, ABCL, Added Positions: PPL, VALE, SBS,

PPL, VALE, SBS, Reduced Positions: EVRG, ENIA,

EVRG, ENIA, Sold Out: PCG, EIX, RDS.B, FE, WHR, NGG, PNM, HYG, MOS, NTR, UGI, CXO, TELL,

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 566,809 shares, 18.97% of the total portfolio. New Position Evergy Inc (EVRG) - 655,514 shares, 13.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.36% PPL Corp (PPL) - 973,966 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 208.99% Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 353,315 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. New Position FMC Corp (FMC) - 190,008 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. New Position

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52. The stock is now traded at around $91.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.97%. The holding were 566,809 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $71.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.72%. The holding were 353,315 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $121.69, with an estimated average price of $111.45. The stock is now traded at around $108.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.99%. The holding were 190,008 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $120.5 and $135.96, with an estimated average price of $128.81. The stock is now traded at around $124.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.74%. The holding were 144,699 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.74 and $8.87, with an estimated average price of $7.98. The stock is now traded at around $7.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.65%. The holding were 1,921,251 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covalis Capital LLP initiated holding in Equinor ASA. The purchase prices were between $12.72 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $18.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 566,893 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covalis Capital LLP added to a holding in PPL Corp by 208.99%. The purchase prices were between $26.33 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $28.4. The stock is now traded at around $28.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.79%. The holding were 973,966 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covalis Capital LLP added to a holding in Vale SA by 74.83%. The purchase prices were between $10.39 and $17.37, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 1,170,101 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $9.56 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $11.34.

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $51.5 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $60.4.

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $21.82 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $29.86.

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99.

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $180.49 and $203.43, with an estimated average price of $191.68.

Covalis Capital LLP sold out a holding in National Grid PLC. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $60.