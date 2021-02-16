Deerfield Management Co Buys Biogen Inc, Oncorus Inc, DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp, Sells Immunomedics Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, MyoKardia Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Deerfield Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys Biogen Inc, Oncorus Inc, DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp, Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp, Cytokinetics Inc, sells Immunomedics Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, MyoKardia Inc, DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp, Glaukos Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deerfield Management Co. As of 2020Q4, Deerfield Management Co owns 102 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BIIB, ONCR, DFPH, DFHT, CYTK, OLMA, NUVA, LUNG, SHC, ATEC, STTK, MAACU, CERT, PRAX, MDVL, ALGS, VAPO, PACB, CDAK, SYK, BSX, ZBH, BMRN, SRRK, KNTE, AVRO, COGT, SRSAU, SNRHU, MTACU, TPTX, DCTH, SILK, CERE, FDMT, EAR, MASS,

BIIB, ONCR, DFPH, DFHT, CYTK, OLMA, NUVA, LUNG, SHC, ATEC, STTK, MAACU, CERT, PRAX, MDVL, ALGS, VAPO, PACB, CDAK, SYK, BSX, ZBH, BMRN, SRRK, KNTE, AVRO, COGT, SRSAU, SNRHU, MTACU, TPTX, DCTH, SILK, CERE, FDMT, EAR, MASS, Added Positions: VTRS, CNC, RYTM, QDEL, SWTX, CNST, VIVO, PBYI, BCRX, AERI, PMVP, BDSI, OXFD, ITMR, PTGX, AHCO, DYN, OM, IMRA, AXNX, ACCD,

VTRS, CNC, RYTM, QDEL, SWTX, CNST, VIVO, PBYI, BCRX, AERI, PMVP, BDSI, OXFD, ITMR, PTGX, AHCO, DYN, OM, IMRA, AXNX, ACCD, Reduced Positions: DFPHU, NKTX, VCEL, XENT, KOD, BKD, RVMD, ARVN, EDIT, RETA, FUSN, OMI, PCRX, MOH, FATE, ALEC, STIM, SIEN, OSUR, RNA,

DFPHU, NKTX, VCEL, XENT, KOD, BKD, RVMD, ARVN, EDIT, RETA, FUSN, OMI, PCRX, MOH, FATE, ALEC, STIM, SIEN, OSUR, RNA, Sold Out: IMMU, HZNP, MYOK, GKOS, EHTH, HOLX, TCRR, NTRA, SLQT, ATNX, ADCT, GOCO, ATHA, ARYBU, GNMK, MNKKQ, VKTX, CERS, ALIM,

For the details of DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deerfield+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Viatris Inc (VTRS) - 15,724,000 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.46% Centene Corp (CNC) - 2,430,000 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.93% Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB) - 4,341,799 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) - 5,144,539 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 448,000 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. New Position

Deerfield Management Co initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.66. The stock is now traded at around $279.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 448,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deerfield Management Co initiated holding in Oncorus Inc. The purchase prices were between $15 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $17.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 2,848,977 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deerfield Management Co initiated holding in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.88, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $10.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 5,460,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deerfield Management Co initiated holding in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $14.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 3,418,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deerfield Management Co initiated holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.26 and $28.61, with an estimated average price of $18.21. The stock is now traded at around $20.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 2,461,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deerfield Management Co initiated holding in Olema Pharmaceuticals inc. The purchase prices were between $37.09 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $46.89. The stock is now traded at around $48.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 696,191 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deerfield Management Co added to a holding in Centene Corp by 32.93%. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $71.12, with an estimated average price of $63.61. The stock is now traded at around $58.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 2,430,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deerfield Management Co added to a holding in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc by 43.44%. The purchase prices were between $21.17 and $32.61, with an estimated average price of $25.46. The stock is now traded at around $29.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 2,721,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deerfield Management Co added to a holding in Quidel Corp by 68.56%. The purchase prices were between $174.44 and $283.45, with an estimated average price of $222.2. The stock is now traded at around $221.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deerfield Management Co added to a holding in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc by 45.10%. The purchase prices were between $18.71 and $35.29, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $35.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,458,957 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deerfield Management Co added to a holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc by 43.26%. The purchase prices were between $15.73 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.7. The stock is now traded at around $26.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,161,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deerfield Management Co added to a holding in Puma Biotechnology Inc by 40.10%. The purchase prices were between $7.78 and $12.13, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $11.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,959,741 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deerfield Management Co sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Deerfield Management Co sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $67 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $74.23.

Deerfield Management Co sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.

Deerfield Management Co sold out a holding in Glaukos Corp. The sale prices were between $48.9 and $75.26, with an estimated average price of $63.41.

Deerfield Management Co sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $66.28 and $93.3, with an estimated average price of $75.85.

Deerfield Management Co sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $76.67, with an estimated average price of $70.66.