EULAV Asset Management Buys Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, Exelixis Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Sells Accenture PLC, Northrop Grumman Corp, Mettler-Toledo International Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company EULAV Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, Exelixis Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Adobe Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, sells Accenture PLC, Northrop Grumman Corp, Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EULAV Asset Management. As of 2020Q4, EULAV Asset Management owns 241 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 241,300 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 230,030 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15% Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 167,722 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 302,637 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 137,228 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $63.77, with an estimated average price of $49.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 320,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $115.14, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 28,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $39.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Exelixis Inc by 36.96%. The purchase prices were between $18.39 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $20.88. The stock is now traded at around $21.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,890,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 90.57%. The purchase prices were between $177.97 and $207.98, with an estimated average price of $194.55. The stock is now traded at around $188.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 101,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $501.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 103,406 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 71.23%. The purchase prices were between $308.95 and $358.48, with an estimated average price of $333.73. The stock is now traded at around $394.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 60,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.91. The stock is now traded at around $338.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 135,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 67.74%. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.74. The stock is now traded at around $210.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 78,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88.

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $72.61 and $90.2, with an estimated average price of $79.34.

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $189.2 and $217.93, with an estimated average price of $204.59.

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $93.57 and $136.87, with an estimated average price of $109.71.

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.18 and $88, with an estimated average price of $78.54.

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in Progress Software Corp. The sale prices were between $36.16 and $45.19, with an estimated average price of $40.47.