Broad Bay Capital Management, LP Buys Columbia Sportswear Co, TJX Inc, Ingevity Corp, Sells Avalara Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, American Eagle Outfitters Inc

Investment company Broad Bay Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Columbia Sportswear Co, TJX Inc, Ingevity Corp, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc, Repay Holdings Corp, sells Avalara Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Vertex Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Broad Bay Capital Management, LP. As of 2020Q4, Broad Bay Capital Management, LP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $890 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: HYFM, RPAY,
- Added Positions: COLM, TJX, NGVT, CVCO, WSC, ORLY, PRPL,
- Reduced Positions: FND, FICO, TREX,
- Sold Out: AVLR, AEO, VERX,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 9 Warning Signs with COLM. Click here to check it out.
- COLM 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of COLM
- Peter Lynch Chart of COLM
For the details of Broad Bay Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/broad+bay+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Broad Bay Capital Management, LP
- TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 1,761,000 shares, 13.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.56%
- Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 1,530,000 shares, 13.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- Trex Co Inc (TREX) - 1,280,000 shares, 12.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 4,475,000 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.33%
- Ingevity Corp (NGVT) - 1,324,000 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.65%
Broad Bay Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.37 and $59.38, with an estimated average price of $52.35. The stock is now traded at around $93.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 323,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY)
Broad Bay Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Repay Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $24.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 603,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM)
Broad Bay Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Columbia Sportswear Co by 242.31%. The purchase prices were between $74.59 and $98.6, with an estimated average price of $86.89. The stock is now traded at around $100.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 445,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Broad Bay Capital Management, LP added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 20.56%. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.88. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 1,761,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Ingevity Corp (NGVT)
Broad Bay Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Ingevity Corp by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $52.93 and $75.73, with an estimated average price of $65.36. The stock is now traded at around $69.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 1,324,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO)
Broad Bay Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Cavco Industries Inc by 23.60%. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $206.12, with an estimated average price of $185.56. The stock is now traded at around $215.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
Broad Bay Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $130.78 and $183.79, with an estimated average price of $160.38.Sold Out: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)
Broad Bay Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $13.61 and $20.3, with an estimated average price of $16.83.Sold Out: Vertex Inc (VERX)
Broad Bay Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Vertex Inc. The sale prices were between $23.46 and $36.89, with an estimated average price of $27.28.
Here is the complete portfolio of Broad Bay Capital Management, LP. Also check out:
1. Broad Bay Capital Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Broad Bay Capital Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Broad Bay Capital Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Broad Bay Capital Management, LP keeps buying