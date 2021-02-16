>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Alight Capital Management LP Buys The Walt Disney Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, American Express Co, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Electronic Arts Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: KO -0.83% TDG -0.68% FB +1.26% AMZN -0.27% NSC +0.61% CRM +3.42% DIS -0.7% TSM +1.44% AXP +0.82% MU -0.31% LYFT +1.4% SIX +0.48% BAB -0.51%

Investment company Alight Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, American Express Co, Coca-Cola Co, Micron Technology Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Electronic Arts Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Talend SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alight Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Alight Capital Management LP owns 62 stocks with a total value of $442 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alight Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alight+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alight Capital Management LP
  1. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 360,000 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 140.00%
  2. Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 100,000 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.76%
  3. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 80,000 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) - 100,000 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.91%
  5. Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 60,000 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00%
New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Alight Capital Management LP initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $186.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Alight Capital Management LP initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $140.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Alight Capital Management LP initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9. The stock is now traded at around $130.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Alight Capital Management LP initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Alight Capital Management LP initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $36.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Alight Capital Management LP initiated holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $34.31, with an estimated average price of $27.52. The stock is now traded at around $40.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Alight Capital Management LP added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 140.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 360,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Alight Capital Management LP added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 185.71%. The purchase prices were between $458.14 and $618.85, with an estimated average price of $550.99. The stock is now traded at around $572.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Alight Capital Management LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $273.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Alight Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3268.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Alight Capital Management LP added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $227.77. The stock is now traded at around $256.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Alight Capital Management LP added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 110.53%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $248.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Alight Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Alight Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.86.

Sold Out: Talend SA (TLND)

Alight Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Talend SA. The sale prices were between $35.47 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $39.35.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Alight Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $39.47 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $47.74.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Alight Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1049.63.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Alight Capital Management LP sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alight Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Alight Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alight Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alight Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alight Capital Management LP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)