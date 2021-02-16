Alight Capital Management LP Buys The Walt Disney Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, American Express Co, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Electronic Arts Inc

Investment company Alight Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, American Express Co, Coca-Cola Co, Micron Technology Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Electronic Arts Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Talend SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alight Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Alight Capital Management LP owns 62 stocks with a total value of $442 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DIS, TSM, AXP, MU, LYFT, SIX, SPLK, COUP, BFT, ASML, XLNX, MA, UBER, INTC, REAL, OUT, V, SAIL, INAQ, LRCX, TEAM, JAMF, JAMF, SKLZ, MCHP, AMAT, TPGY,

DIS, TSM, AXP, MU, LYFT, SIX, SPLK, COUP, BFT, ASML, XLNX, MA, UBER, INTC, REAL, OUT, V, SAIL, INAQ, LRCX, TEAM, JAMF, JAMF, SKLZ, MCHP, AMAT, TPGY, Added Positions: KO, TDG, FB, AMZN, NSC, CRM, LSCC, RNG, TWLO, OKTA, FISV, CRWD, SNE,

KO, TDG, FB, AMZN, NSC, CRM, LSCC, RNG, TWLO, OKTA, FISV, CRWD, SNE, Reduced Positions: QCOM, NVDA, ZNGA, XPO, FDX, KNX, SNAP, VICR, AMD, ATVI, DE, CDLX, TTD, UNP, PTON,

QCOM, NVDA, ZNGA, XPO, FDX, KNX, SNAP, VICR, AMD, ATVI, DE, CDLX, TTD, UNP, PTON, Sold Out: BABA, EA, TLND, TWTR, SHOP, PYPL, WDAY, WORK, UPS, HAS, TJX,

Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 360,000 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 140.00% Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 100,000 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.76% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 80,000 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. New Position Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) - 100,000 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.91% Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 60,000 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00%

Alight Capital Management LP initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $186.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alight Capital Management LP initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $140.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alight Capital Management LP initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9. The stock is now traded at around $130.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alight Capital Management LP initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alight Capital Management LP initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $36.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alight Capital Management LP initiated holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $34.31, with an estimated average price of $27.52. The stock is now traded at around $40.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alight Capital Management LP added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 140.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 360,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alight Capital Management LP added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 185.71%. The purchase prices were between $458.14 and $618.85, with an estimated average price of $550.99. The stock is now traded at around $572.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alight Capital Management LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $273.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alight Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3268.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alight Capital Management LP added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $227.77. The stock is now traded at around $256.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alight Capital Management LP added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 110.53%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $248.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alight Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Alight Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.86.

Alight Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Talend SA. The sale prices were between $35.47 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $39.35.

Alight Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $39.47 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $47.74.

Alight Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1049.63.

Alight Capital Management LP sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36.