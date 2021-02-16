Progeny 3, Inc. Buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Franco-Nevada Corp, SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production, Sells Contango Oil & Gas Co

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Progeny 3, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Franco-Nevada Corp, SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production, Antero Midstream Corp, Orla Mining, sells Contango Oil & Gas Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Progeny 3, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Progeny 3, Inc. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XOP, ORLA,

XOP, ORLA, Added Positions: GDX, FNV, TSLX, EPD, EQC, AM, BRK.B, IEMG, KYN, MPLX, ET,

GDX, FNV, TSLX, EPD, EQC, AM, BRK.B, IEMG, KYN, MPLX, ET, Sold Out: MCF,

For the details of Progeny 3, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/progeny+3%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 114,041 shares, 22.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,415,831 shares, 14.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69% Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 1,741,141 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 251,194 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) - 738,920 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.75%

Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production. The purchase prices were between $39.65 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $51.08. The stock is now traded at around $78.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in Orla Mining Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.76 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $4.69. The stock is now traded at around $4.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 45,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 315.55%. The purchase prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $34.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 197,296 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 54.85%. The purchase prices were between $124.52 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $134.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 34,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in Antero Midstream Corp by 46.33%. The purchase prices were between $5.33 and $8.44, with an estimated average price of $6.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 180,524 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in Contango Oil & Gas Co. The sale prices were between $1.2 and $2.6, with an estimated average price of $1.65.