Permian Investment Partners, LP Buys KBR Inc, Sells Vistra Corp, Aramark, GoDaddy Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Permian Investment Partners, LP (Current Portfolio) buys KBR Inc, sells Vistra Corp, Aramark, GoDaddy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Permian Investment Partners, LP. As of 2020Q4, Permian Investment Partners, LP owns 7 stocks with a total value of $669 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 3,385,224 shares, 19.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.90%
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 5,213,040 shares, 18.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.24%
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 5,714,955 shares, 17.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.01%
- KBR Inc (KBR) - 3,473,611 shares, 16.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5689.35%
- APi Group Corp (APG) - 4,548,093 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.19%
Permian Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in KBR Inc by 5689.35%. The purchase prices were between $22.09 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $26.38. The stock is now traded at around $32.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.79%. The holding were 3,473,611 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Permian Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.18 and $88, with an estimated average price of $78.54.
