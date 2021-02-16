Ardsley Advisory Partners Buys USA Technologies Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc, Dynatrace Inc, Sells SunOpta Inc, Canadian Solar Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Ardsley Advisory Partners (Current Portfolio) buys USA Technologies Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc, Dynatrace Inc, The AES Corp, Micron Technology Inc, sells SunOpta Inc, Canadian Solar Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Enviva Partners LP, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ardsley Advisory Partners. As of 2020Q4, Ardsley Advisory Partners owns 127 stocks with a total value of $608 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: USAT, TGTX, MU, BA, MXL, ACACU, FLEX, GSM, HCA, DAL, GOOG, MP, NOVA, DIS, TLS, ON, EXPE, NCR, V, MA, GTLS, NTNX, CF, FTK, KLIC, PYPL, RSVAU, LXU, BIDU, TRIP, WPRT, GLNG, BIGC, HCARU, LGF.A, YTRA, SYNA, VC, UUUU, CEVA, CNHI, CRWD, NXE, DNN, AR, GM, GE,

For the details of ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ardsley+advisory+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

SunOpta Inc (STKL) - 3,396,514 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.46% USA Technologies Inc (USAT) - 3,725,575 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. New Position T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 275,250 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.55% PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT) - 1,900,000 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI) - 1,193,500 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74%

Ardsley Advisory Partners initiated holding in USA Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.03 and $11.51, with an estimated average price of $9.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.42%. The holding were 3,725,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ardsley Advisory Partners initiated holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ardsley Advisory Partners initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 116,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ardsley Advisory Partners initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $217.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ardsley Advisory Partners initiated holding in MaxLinear Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $38.41, with an estimated average price of $29.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ardsley Advisory Partners initiated holding in Acies Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.82, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $11.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 615,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ardsley Advisory Partners added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 1475.00%. The purchase prices were between $34.36 and $44.51, with an estimated average price of $39.68. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 504,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ardsley Advisory Partners added to a holding in The AES Corp by 274.30%. The purchase prices were between $18.54 and $23.5, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 1,005,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ardsley Advisory Partners added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 26.55%. The purchase prices were between $109.51 and $134.85, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $122.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 275,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ardsley Advisory Partners added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $74.23. The stock is now traded at around $86.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ardsley Advisory Partners added to a holding in Surgery Partners Inc by 36.25%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $29.01, with an estimated average price of $24.92. The stock is now traded at around $37.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 417,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ardsley Advisory Partners added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 175.00%. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $31.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ardsley Advisory Partners sold out a holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $35.7 and $53.16, with an estimated average price of $41.07.

Ardsley Advisory Partners sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Ardsley Advisory Partners sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24.

Ardsley Advisory Partners sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $71.12, with an estimated average price of $63.61.

Ardsley Advisory Partners sold out a holding in The Simply Good Foods Co. The sale prices were between $18.78 and $31.36, with an estimated average price of $23.29.

Ardsley Advisory Partners sold out a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $65.41, with an estimated average price of $51.25.