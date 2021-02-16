Berkley W R Corp Buys Kinder Morgan Inc, Enbridge Inc, Axis Capital Holdings, Sells WR Berkley Corp, Visteon Corp, Monocle Acquisition Corp

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Berkley W R Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Kinder Morgan Inc, Enbridge Inc, Axis Capital Holdings, Cincinnati Financial Corp, Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp, sells WR Berkley Corp, Visteon Corp, Monocle Acquisition Corp, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp, InterPrivate Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berkley W R Corp. As of 2020Q4, Berkley W R Corp owns 108 stocks with a total value of $501 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: KMI, ENB, AXS, CINF, DBDR, SVOKU, ORI, FGNA, SAII, SVAC, GOAC, APSG, LCY, TMTS, IMPX, CRHC, HCARU, RBAC, CFIVU, IPOF, AHAC, IPOE, NOACU, SEAH, IGAC, ASPL, HZAC, NSH, NSH, SGAMU, PDAC, MAACU, SVSVU, HIGA.U, RCHG, FTOC, COOLU, VIIAU, GRSV, SRSAU, RTP, SCOAU, CND.U, DDMXU, DDMXU, HOL, XPOA.U, SPRQ.U, KWAC.U, IPOD, FOX, ACND, PACE, LOKB.U, HAACU, ASAQ, CTAQU, RAACU, ALTUU, MOTV.U, GFX.U, TWCT, TINV.U, ATAC.U, IACA, LBTYK, SPFR.U, VSPR, SNRHU, CBAH.U, MTACU, CAP.U, RTPZ.U, MRACU, HZON.U, SNPR, RMGBU,
- Added Positions: DISCK, CCX, CCX, ETAC, GLEO, DFPHU,
- Reduced Positions: WRB, CRSA, SOAC, ACAM, FUSE, CHPM, WPF,
- Sold Out: VC, SAMA, MNCL, IPV, AMCI, FOXA, LFAC, LGC, HYAC, FTAC, SVACU, THBR, FGNA.U, IMMU, ANDA, RBAC.U, RMG, CRHC.U, ASPL.U, BMRG, TDAC, HZAC.U, PIC, LOAK, NSH.U, NFIN, AIMT, JWS, ACTCU, RTP.U, BFT.U, LBTYA, GRSVU, HOLUU, FTOCU, DMYD.U, CPAA, TWCTU, BSN.U, LILAK, FCACU, SNPR.U, VSPRU,
For the details of BERKLEY W R CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/berkley+w+r+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BERKLEY W R CORP
- Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 6,000,000 shares, 16.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 1,999,672 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) - 862,836 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
- The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 1,250,000 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio.
- Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) - 275,000 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
Berkley W R Corp initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $15.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.37%. The holding were 6,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Berkley W R Corp initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $34.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.77%. The holding were 1,999,672 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS)
Berkley W R Corp initiated holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.69 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $48.57. The stock is now traded at around $50.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.68%. The holding were 862,836 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)
Berkley W R Corp initiated holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.74 and $87.37, with an estimated average price of $79.86. The stock is now traded at around $90.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp (DBDR)
Berkley W R Corp initiated holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 658,908 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOKU)
Berkley W R Corp initiated holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $11.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 585,904 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Berkley W R Corp added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 74.71%. The purchase prices were between $17.44 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $21.95. The stock is now traded at around $40.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 197,786 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Churchill Capital Corp II Class A (CCX)
Berkley W R Corp added to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp II Class A by 87.07%. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 425,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Churchill Capital Corp II Class A (CCX)
Berkley W R Corp added to a holding in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp by 32.30%. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 591,721 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Visteon Corp (VC)
Berkley W R Corp sold out a holding in Visteon Corp. The sale prices were between $70.56 and $131.02, with an estimated average price of $105.94.Sold Out: Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp (SAMA)
Berkley W R Corp sold out a holding in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.14 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $10.96.Sold Out: Monocle Acquisition Corp (MNCL)
Berkley W R Corp sold out a holding in Monocle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.35 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.46.Sold Out: InterPrivate Acquisition Corp (IPV)
Berkley W R Corp sold out a holding in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.81 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $11.55.Sold Out: AMCI Acquisition Corp (AMCI)
Berkley W R Corp sold out a holding in AMCI Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.21 and $16.18, with an estimated average price of $11.55.Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOXA)
Berkley W R Corp sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $25.31 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $27.93.
