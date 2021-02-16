First Republic Investment Management, Inc. Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Teladoc Health Inc, Linde PLC, Sells SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, Church & Dwight Co Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company First Republic Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Teladoc Health Inc, Linde PLC, Parker Hannifin Corp, Vanguard Growth ETF, sells SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, Church & Dwight Co Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, EverQuote Inc, Livongo Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Republic Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, First Republic Investment Management, Inc. owns 1651 stocks with a total value of $30.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 10,828,519 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 3,557,393 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.51% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,379,508 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 212,971 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.31% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,947,221 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58%

First Republic Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in SelectQuote Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $23.64, with an estimated average price of $20.53. The stock is now traded at around $27.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 431,577 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Republic Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.46 and $389.97, with an estimated average price of $234.84. The stock is now traded at around $955.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,357 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Republic Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $285.2. The stock is now traded at around $294.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Republic Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 272,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Republic Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.26. The stock is now traded at around $159.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 59,811 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Republic Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $80.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 80,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Republic Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 363.88%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,069,716 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Republic Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 1245.76%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $291.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 339,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Republic Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Linde PLC by 132.00%. The purchase prices were between $216.91 and $263.51, with an estimated average price of $245.63. The stock is now traded at around $250.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 289,803 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Republic Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.98%. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $267.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 556,119 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Republic Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 923.71%. The purchase prices were between $203.23 and $279.86, with an estimated average price of $248.42. The stock is now traded at around $276.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 131,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Republic Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 576.49%. The purchase prices were between $71.15 and $105.32, with an estimated average price of $89.43. The stock is now traded at around $92.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 405,064 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Republic Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

First Republic Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in EverQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $32.45 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $37.8.

First Republic Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Dynatrace Inc. The sale prices were between $34.36 and $44.51, with an estimated average price of $39.68.

First Republic Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.96 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $15.66.

First Republic Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $122.97 and $147, with an estimated average price of $133.36.

First Republic Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.