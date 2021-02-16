First Republic Investment Management, Inc. Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Teladoc Health Inc, Linde PLC, Sells SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, Church & Dwight Co Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company First Republic Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Teladoc Health Inc, Linde PLC, Parker Hannifin Corp, Vanguard Growth ETF, sells SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, Church & Dwight Co Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, EverQuote Inc, Livongo Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Republic Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, First Republic Investment Management, Inc. owns 1651 stocks with a total value of $30.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MSTR, SGEN, SLQT, SNOW, RODM, VTRS, EMQQ, AES, DCP, MTZ, W, FVRR, LPRO, LMND, FROG, RIDE, IBUY, IYZ, NSP, LNT, AMRN, HES, AWR, ARNA, MTOR, BMO, BC, CCMP, CMD, CNP, CREE, DISCA, AVDL, FLR, ITGR, HTBK, HSKA, IIVI, ITT, ITRI, MFA, MSM, MATW, MRCY, MTX, TAP, MNR, NUVA, GLT, PPBI, PKI, RL, PSMT, BB, ROG, SBCF, STMP, HLIO, TCF, TRMB, PAG, UTHR, WWW, PRG, TY, EVT, WYND, HTGC, ALGT, IPGP, CLNE, FOLD, PRO, CATM, TFII, AMPE, HHC, SSSS, NMFC, GLDG, HZNP, CLVS, GWRE, YELP, ALSN, MRCC, APAM, MODN, TMHC, EVTC, NSTG, SFM, ESI, ATHM, AAL, CSLT, ENBL, CGC, PRAH, SHAK, CABO, RUN, MSGS, NVCR, EDIT, CRON, TCMD, MEDP, GOLF, VRRM, APPN, PETQ, ACEL, BAND, SAIL, CLNC, NVT, SMAR, INSP, KNSA, PDD, DAVA, FTDR, SWAV, RVLV, CHWY, PGNY, ONEM, BEAM, RNA, DNB, BLI, BEPC, EBC, LESL, STIC.U, CNXC, MDVL, MP, AAN, QS, AI, ABNB, AIV, SKLZ, ARKG, CQQQ, ESGU, EWW, FREL, IEUR, IXC, JETS, ONEQ, PJP, PSJ, SGDM, VSS, XLG,
- Added Positions: IVW, MSFT, TDOC, SPY, LIN, AMZN, PH, VOO, VUG, BXP, IWD, AVGO, ABBV, VB, PFE, CFG, IJK, C, QCOM, FB, PYPL, DOW, ADBE, AMD, NEE, FITB, JPM, NVDA, CRM, TGT, TXN, RTX, VFC, BX, V, HDV, IWM, BXMT, EL, MU, SBUX, WMB, KMI, APO, MDB, IVV, RDVY, VEA, VTV, VWO, CCL, CME, ETN, GOOGL, OKE, MA, CG, NOW, ZTS, BABA, SHOP, DSI, IJT, IWP, VTWO, AMGN, ENB, HD, HON, ILMN, JNJ, LMT, PEP, ROP, SIVB, SPG, TMO, UNP, DIS, STWD, DG, TSLA, COR, NCLH, EEM, IEMG, IVE, NOBL, VNQ, VO, VXUS, ACN, BAC, CAT, CMCSA, STZ, DHR, DLR, ECL, EW, GPN, GS, HT, KLAC, LYV, MGM, MCD, MS, NKE, PNC, PAYX, PENN, RCL, SHW, SYK, TJX, TTWO, TYL, UL, WSO, CMG, LULU, MSCI, BIP, SSNC, FIVE, VEEV, HLT, GOOG, LBRDK, PRPL, Z, SQ, TEAM, RRR, FTV, TWLO, CRSP, DOCU, PINS, BILL, EFA, IEFA, IWN, MDY, SUSA, VEU, VTI, XLE, CB, ASML, APD, ALGN, ADSK, BRK.B, BA, CNI, SCHW, CTAS, CLH, CSGP, CMI, EWBC, EMR, EQIX, EXAS, XOM, FDS, FNF, IT, GPC, HDB, MNST, ICE, INTU, ISRG, JLL, LEN, MAR, MLM, MRVL, SPGI, MCK, MRK, NFLX, NUE, ORLY, PBCT, PWR, RPM, LUV, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TECH, TDY, TER, TREX, UAL, MTN, VZ, WMT, YUM, ZBRA, TDG, MELI, PM, CDNA, CLNY, CHTR, PFPT, WDAY, RH, CDW, TWTR, ALLE, JD, ANET, ASND, GDDY, NTRA, TTD, EVBG, NTNX, CVNA, ROKU, SPOT, AVLR, SVMK, LYFT, CRWD, ORCC, DDOG, BIPC, DKNG, PLTR, GDXJ, ICLN, IGRO, IGV, IJH, IJJ, IJR, IJS, ITA, IUSG, IUSV, IWR, IYW, MGV, RPG, RSP, SMH, SPYV, TAN, VGK, VIS, AOS, ABB, ACAD, AMSF, ABMD, AYI, ASX, AMG, A, ALG, AIN, ALB, AB, ADS, ALL, MO, AEE, AEO, AEP, AMWD, ABCB, AME, APH, IVZ, ADI, NLY, ANSS, AON, AIRC, AIT, AMAT, ATR, ARW, AJG, AZPN, AIZ, AZN, ATRC, AZO, AVY, BHP, BOKF, BBVA, ITUB, BOH, BNS, B, BAX, BHLB, BBY, BDSI, BLK, SAM, BSX, BDN, BTI, BRKS, BRO, BF.B, BRKR, BKE, CACI, CMS, CSGS, COG, CDNS, CWT, CPT, CM, CP, COF, FIS, CRL, CHKP, CHH, CHDN, XEC, CINF, CTXS, CGNX, CNS, COHR, COHU, COLM, CMCO, FIX, CBSH, CMC, VALE, ABEV, CMP, DXC, INGR, PRMW, CCRN, CCK, CFR, CW, XRAY, DTE, DECK, DXCM, DKS, DCOM, DLB, DCI, DOV, DD, DUK, DRE, EOG, EMN, EIX, EME, EQR, ESS, EXC, EXPE, FLIR, FMC, FICO, FAST, FDX, FSS, FCNCA, PACW, FFIN, FLEX, FMX, FL, F, BEN, FCX, FULT, GATX, GRMN, GENC, GD, GE, GIS, GEL, GGG, GPK, GPI, HAE, HALO, HIG, PEAK, HCSG, HSIC, HXL, HOLX, HRL, HST, HUM, HBAN, IBN, INFO, IDA, IEX, ITW, INDB, TT, IART, IONS, JBHT, VIAV, JKHY, J, JW.A, KVHI, KEY, KMB, KR, FSTR, LKQ, LTC, LZB, LH, LBAI, LRCX, LAMR, LSTR, LII, LXP, LFUS, MKSI, MANH, MRO, MKL, MAS, MDT, VIVO, MEI, MTD, MIDD, MLR, MUFG, MOH, MPWR, MNRO, MCO, MORN, MSI, MLI, EGOV, NRG, FIZZ, NGG, NATI, NEOG, NTES, NTAP, NYT, NI, NOK, JWN, ES, NTRS, NWN, NWE, NUAN, OGE, OCFC, ORI, OMCL, ASGN, OSUR, OSK, OI, PCG, PTC, PATK, PDCE, PHG, PXD, PIPR, PAA, AVNT, PFG, PGR, PB, PFS, STL, PHM, QDEL, ROLL, RLI, RJF, REGN, RGEN, RMD, RGP, ROK, RYAAY, SAP, SAIA, STM, SASR, SLB, SMG, STX, ATCO, SIGI, SCI, SILC, SLAB, SIMO, SIRI, SKY, SON, SNE, SO, SWK, STE, SF, SPH, SUI, SLF, SNX, TFX, TTEK, THO, TTC, TOT, TSEM, TSN, UBS, UGI, UMPQ, UNF, UIS, URI, OLED, UFPI, UHS, URBN, NS, VOD, WRB, WDFC, WAFD, WCN, ANTM, WFC, WST, WAL, WDC, WHR, WEC, WWD, WEX, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, SPB, EBAY, BGCP, HEI.A, DK, RFI, HQH, RVT, HQL, IGR, KYN, QRTEA, EVR, EDU, ICFI, LBTYK, EBS, AER, AIMC, CENTA, TMUS, DAL, PODD, TEL, VMW, AWK, ULTA, APEI, ATHX, CYRX, NX, AGNC, DISCK, GLPG, FTNT, VRSK, KAR, MSGN, TRNO, IRWD, PRI, GBDC, FAF, HPP, KKR, GDOT, NOVT, BWXT, RP, GMAB, HEAR, USCR, GM, BAH, TRGP, PCRX, VC, INN, MX, STAG, AL, GRFS, FBHS, XYL, ACHC, APTV, ZNGA, VSTM, MTSI, HTA, GMED, SUN, BERY, WES, BFAM, ICLR, HASI, IQV, PSXP, FATE, RNG, BURL, ESRT, QTS, COMM, CHGG, TNDM, ARMK, QTWO, PCTY, ARES, ZEN, PE, TSE, VNOM, TMX, NEP, HQY, SYF, ADVM, CZR, CDK, HUBS, NVRO, SYNH, LMRK, WK, DEA, NVTA, CHCT, BKI, APLE, WING, UNVR, TRU, RPD, MCFT, OLLI, GBT, HLI, PEN, RACE, HPE, BGNE, HCM, MGP, PLSE, BPRN, DFIN, COUP, IRTC, YUMC, BL, IIPR, PK, OKTA, SAFE, MGY, RDFN, SE, QTRX, COLD, ZS, ROAD, WH, SONO, ELAN, FTCH, GH, ESTC, MRNA, SOLY, ALC, BYND, PSTL, FREE, AMCR, CHNG, PHR, NVST, CRNC, BNTX, CARR, ACWI, ACWV, ACWX, AMLP, ARKK, BLOK, BOTZ, DES, DGRO, DGS, DIM, DVYE, DWLD, EES, EFG, EFV, EMLP, EPP, ESGE, EWG, EWJ, EZM, FAN, FBT, FDL, FTCS, IAT, ICF, IHE, IHF, IHI, INDA, IPAY, ITB, ITOT, IWC, IWO, IWS, IWX, IXJ, IXN, IXUS, IYC, IYF, IYY, JKE, JKF, JKH, KRE, KWEB, LIT, MDYG, MGK, MOAT, PHO, QQQE, REZ, ROBO, RYT, SCHA, SCHB, SCHE, SCHF, SCHM, SLY, SMDV, SPEM, SPMD, SPYG, SRVR, VAW, VDC, VDE, VFH, VHT, VIGI, VONG, VONV, VOOG, VOX, VPL, VPU, VYM, XBI, XHB, XLB, XLC, XLI, XLP, XLV, XLY, XT,
- Reduced Positions: COST, XLK, CHD, MTUM, FVD, SCZ, T, CVS, PANW, WIX, AIG, CVX, CSCO, D, INTC, UNH, JBT, QUAL, SDY, VGT, VOE, XLU, ATVI, CERN, GILD, KNX, MDLZ, VRTX, LYB, PAYC, SNAP, IBB, ADP, BIIB, CLX, COP, ED, ELS, IDXX, KSU, K, NICE, OMC, SWKS, GL, UPS, SPLK, FANG, AMH, QRVO, CVET, FOXA, MDLA, VNT, EEMV, FDN, IWF, IWV, SPLV, VBR, VOT, ALE, AMN, AFL, ADC, AKAM, ALK, ALXN, Y, DOX, AMX, ACC, AXP, AMP, ABC, ANIK, WTRG, ARCC, AVB, BCE, BP, BMI, BIDU, BCPC, SAN, BK, OZK, GOLD, BDX, BBBY, BIO, BMRN, AX, BWA, BYD, BMY, BG, CBRE, CBZ, VIAC, CEVA, CF, CHRW, CSX, CVGW, KMX, CAH, CRI, CATY, FUN, CE, CNC, CNTY, CAKE, CHE, LNG, CIEN, CI, TPR, CTSH, CL, COLB, CMA, NNN, COO, CPRT, GLW, CUZ, CR, DHI, DRI, DE, SITC, DVN, DLTR, DPZ, DMLP, LCII, EXP, EGP, EA, ESGR, ETR, EPR, EFX, ERIC, EEFT, RE, EXPD, EXPO, EXR, FFIV, CLGX, FR, GPS, GNTX, GSK, HAL, HOG, HAS, HE, WELL, HR, EHC, HEI, HELE, HPQ, HMC, HMN, HUN, MTCH, ICUI, INSM, IFF, IP, IPG, SJM, JCOM, JCI, KRC, KIM, LHCG, LANC, LVS, LEG, JEF, LGND, LAD, MTB, MBI, MDU, MTG, MMP, MFC, MKTX, MMC, MXIM, MMS, MKC, MPW, MED, MET, MAA, NFG, NHI, NKTR, NYCB, NEM, NDSN, NRT, NOC, NVS, NVO, ON, OXY, OHI, ORCL, PCAR, PPG, PPL, PKG, PEI, PNFP, PII, NTR, POWI, PBH, BKNG, PSEC, PUK, PRU, PSA, KWR, DGX, RDWR, O, RELX, RF, RNR, RCII, RSG, RIO, RBA, RHI, ROL, RDS.A, RGLD, SBAC, POOL, SEIC, SLM, SNY, XPO, SRE, SMTC, SBNY, SNN, SNA, STT, SRCL, STRA, SU, TSM, TU, TPX, TIF, TKR, TD, TSCO, TRP, ACIW, WEN, AUB, UDR, KMPR, VLO, VLY, VAR, VTR, VRSN, VNO, VMC, WPC, GRA, GWW, WAB, WDR, WBA, GHC, WM, WBS, WRI, EVRG, WY, WSM, WWE, ZBH, ZION, BRK.A, L, SMFG, ET, RDS.B, IAF, BTO, UTF, GLQ, POR, PGTI, TECK, WNS, HBI, WU, PRIM, FSLR, WLDN, CLR, JAZZ, DFS, TPZ, TDC, LRN, BEP, LOPE, BUD, ECHO, H, IOVA, GNRC, ST, PBA, ENV, NXPI, LPLA, ZGNX, FLT, HCA, CSOD, DOOR, WIFI, RLJ, YNDX, MPC, WPX, PRLB, PSX, SUPN, SRC, QLYS, SSTK, ALEX, CONE, NML, NRZ, DOC, FEYE, PINC, GLPI, AERI, VCYT, KPTI, ALLY, RVNC, AKBA, OUT, MC, TRUP, FWONK, SHLX, AXTA, STOR, QSR, GSBD, NXRT, ETSY, ENR, KHC, WSC, WVE, LSXMK, NGVT, SITE, RETA, KNSL, ADNT, HWM, INVH, AYX, AZUL, IR, TRTX, VICI, DBX, EQH, BJ, BE, PLAN, SWI, ETRN, DELL, PD, TEAF, ZM, UBER, FSLY, CTVA, WORK, IAA, RVMD, OTIS, AMJ, ASHR, CGW, CIBR, CWI, DBEF, DEM, DGRW, DHS, DIA, DLN, DOL, DON, DWX, DXJ, EEMA, EFAV, EZU, FEZ, FPX, GDX, GSLC, HACK, HEDJ, HEFA, HEZU, IDV, IEV, IQLT, IWY, IYE, IYG, IYH, IYR, IYT, KBE, KXI, MOO, MXI, PBW, PNQI, QDF, QQEW, QTEC, RWR, RWX, SCHD, SCHG, SCHV, SCHX, URTH, VNQI, VONE, VV, VXF, VYMI, XAR, XLRE,
- Sold Out: EVER, LVGO, KW, DT, ALNY, UN, GLIBA, CACC, VRM, IMMU, HDS, APA, FPRX, ELVT, EWZ, BRX, 0GV, WPG, COLL, AIMT, RC, MYOK, ATKR, SNDR, ATUS, BKR, SPCE, OPTN, SBT, DPHC, NTCO, ARLP, SMP, ATAX, LUMN, CHL, OFC, DVA, HRB, MHK, NXST, PRCP, REG, SLG, SLGN, PBF, EQNR, TCO, TK, WTS, DNP, ZIOP, SAR, VRTU, ARI, DNKN,
For the details of FIRST REPUBLIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+republic+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FIRST REPUBLIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 10,828,519 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 3,557,393 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.51%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,379,508 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.59%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 212,971 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.31%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,947,221 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58%
First Republic Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in SelectQuote Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $23.64, with an estimated average price of $20.53. The stock is now traded at around $27.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 431,577 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)
First Republic Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.46 and $389.97, with an estimated average price of $234.84. The stock is now traded at around $955.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,357 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
First Republic Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $285.2. The stock is now traded at around $294.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)
First Republic Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 272,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
First Republic Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.26. The stock is now traded at around $159.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 59,811 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)
First Republic Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $80.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 80,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
First Republic Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 363.88%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,069,716 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
First Republic Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 1245.76%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $291.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 339,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
First Republic Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Linde PLC by 132.00%. The purchase prices were between $216.91 and $263.51, with an estimated average price of $245.63. The stock is now traded at around $250.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 289,803 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
First Republic Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.98%. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $267.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 556,119 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
First Republic Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 923.71%. The purchase prices were between $203.23 and $279.86, with an estimated average price of $248.42. The stock is now traded at around $276.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 131,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)
First Republic Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 576.49%. The purchase prices were between $71.15 and $105.32, with an estimated average price of $89.43. The stock is now traded at around $92.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 405,064 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)
First Republic Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.Sold Out: EverQuote Inc (EVER)
First Republic Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in EverQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $32.45 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $37.8.Sold Out: Dynatrace Inc (DT)
First Republic Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Dynatrace Inc. The sale prices were between $34.36 and $44.51, with an estimated average price of $39.68.Sold Out: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW)
First Republic Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.96 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $15.66.Sold Out: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)
First Republic Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $122.97 and $147, with an estimated average price of $133.36.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
First Republic Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.
