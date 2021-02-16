Islet Management, LP Buys FuboTV Inc, Open Lending Corp, Nike Inc, Sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Repay Holdings Corp

Investment company Islet Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys FuboTV Inc, Open Lending Corp, Nike Inc, US Foods Holding Corp, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Repay Holdings Corp, Danaher Corp, CoreLogic Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Islet Management, LP. As of 2020Q4, Islet Management, LP owns 110 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FUBO, NKE, USFD, SPR, EXPE, CHTR, LVS, ACIW, DNMR, ON, DIS, CDNS, BURL, CFX, GRPN, LB, BAC, OUT, AMZN, FISV, EVBG, GRA, EVER, PAYA, GH, NCNO, BKI, IRWD, CNC, BFT, MEG, TGTX, EXAS, DGNR, SFT, MTACU, NFLX, RAACU, LEAF, OM, ZNGA, SVOKU, MOTV.U, IQ, WTRH, MRACU, RADI,

FUBO, NKE, USFD, SPR, EXPE, CHTR, LVS, ACIW, DNMR, ON, DIS, CDNS, BURL, CFX, GRPN, LB, BAC, OUT, AMZN, FISV, EVBG, GRA, EVER, PAYA, GH, NCNO, BKI, IRWD, CNC, BFT, MEG, TGTX, EXAS, DGNR, SFT, MTACU, NFLX, RAACU, LEAF, OM, ZNGA, SVOKU, MOTV.U, IQ, WTRH, MRACU, RADI, Added Positions: LPRO, KC, ACM, DISH, FICO, MOMO, NOW, OTIS, BLMN, TRIP, AMH, HAS, SWI, LSPD, WB, BEST, TW, EAF, WSC, REAL,

LPRO, KC, ACM, DISH, FICO, MOMO, NOW, OTIS, BLMN, TRIP, AMH, HAS, SWI, LSPD, WB, BEST, TW, EAF, WSC, REAL, Reduced Positions: PENN, BILL, FOUR, EVOP, UBER, CZR, CSGP, TPR, LYFT, BIDU, GPS, CARS, BV, TWNK, BKR, TCOM, CARG, IMXI, WYNN,

PENN, BILL, FOUR, EVOP, UBER, CZR, CSGP, TPR, LYFT, BIDU, GPS, CARS, BV, TWNK, BKR, TCOM, CARG, IMXI, WYNN, Sold Out: MU, RPAY, DHR, CLGX, KHC, NVDA, PCTY, BSY, IAC, AZO, FBM, UNH, WMT, VIRT, BKNG, BYD, CSIQ, MLCO, NEE, MRNS, AQUA, KDP, TSM, CCIV.U, RKT, VIPS, SFIX, AZEK, DBX, MDB, TJX, PGNY, WEN, ELAN, CRM, ADCT, YY, EB, FEAC, PK, IPOB, MIK, ASAN, ABC, TXMD, MNRL, CHD, FRTA, LTRPA, QTT,

For the details of Islet Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/islet+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,550,000 shares, 27.21% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 400,000 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 250,000 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. FuboTV Inc (FUBO) - 4,033,114 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. New Position AECOM (ACM) - 750,000 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio.

Islet Management, LP initiated holding in FuboTV Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.32 and $62, with an estimated average price of $22.18. The stock is now traded at around $43.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 4,033,114 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Islet Management, LP initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $141.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Islet Management, LP initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $39.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Islet Management, LP initiated holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $34.32, with an estimated average price of $28.62. The stock is now traded at around $35.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Islet Management, LP initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.02. The stock is now traded at around $147.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Islet Management, LP initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $572.58 and $680.76, with an estimated average price of $636.57. The stock is now traded at around $618.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Islet Management, LP added to a holding in Open Lending Corp by 684.67%. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $34.96, with an estimated average price of $29.11. The stock is now traded at around $40.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 980,841 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Islet Management, LP added to a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd by 216.69%. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $69.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 395,857 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Islet Management, LP added to a holding in AECOM by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $42.8 and $52.54, with an estimated average price of $47.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Islet Management, LP added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $24.81 and $37.17, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $32.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 675,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Islet Management, LP added to a holding in Fair Isaac Corp by 77.78%. The purchase prices were between $390.15 and $527.43, with an estimated average price of $465.54. The stock is now traded at around $466.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Islet Management, LP added to a holding in Momo Inc by 433.33%. The purchase prices were between $12.88 and $15.87, with an estimated average price of $14.45. The stock is now traded at around $20.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Islet Management, LP sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5.

Islet Management, LP sold out a holding in Repay Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $21.58 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $24.4.

Islet Management, LP sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35.

Islet Management, LP sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $67.56 and $79.24, with an estimated average price of $74.97.

Islet Management, LP sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $29.22 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $32.5.

Islet Management, LP sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38.