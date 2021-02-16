Founders Fund II Management, LLC Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Zillow Group Inc

Investment company Founders Fund II Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, sells Zillow Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Fund II Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Founders Fund II Management, LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 41,277 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Zillow Group Inc (ZG) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Founders Fund II Management, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $27.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 41,277 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Founders Fund II Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $89.33 and $146.69, with an estimated average price of $112.83.