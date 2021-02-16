>
Articles 

Founders Fund II Management, LLC Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Zillow Group Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: PLTR -12.75% ZG +0.42%

Investment company Founders Fund II Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, sells Zillow Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Fund II Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Founders Fund II Management, LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: PLTR,
  • Sold Out: ZG,

For the details of Founders Fund II Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/founders+fund+ii+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Founders Fund II Management, LLC
  1. Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 41,277 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Zillow Group Inc (ZG) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Founders Fund II Management, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $27.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 41,277 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

Founders Fund II Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $89.33 and $146.69, with an estimated average price of $112.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of Founders Fund II Management, LLC. Also check out:

