ThornTree Capital Partners LP Buys Uber Technologies Inc, XP Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Sells Splunk Inc, Yandex NV, Palantir Technologies Inc

Investment company ThornTree Capital Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Uber Technologies Inc, XP Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Facebook Inc, sells Splunk Inc, Yandex NV, Palantir Technologies Inc, StoneCo, DISH Network Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ThornTree Capital Partners LP. As of 2020Q4, ThornTree Capital Partners LP owns 25 stocks with a total value of $801 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UBER, WSM, FND, AHT,

UBER, WSM, FND, AHT, Added Positions: XP, FB, SMAR, BIGC, BATRK,

XP, FB, SMAR, BIGC, BATRK, Reduced Positions: YNDX, STNE, ETSY, PENN, FIVN, BKNG, PTON, NET, PYPL, Z, AZUL, TWLO, DOCU, WW,

YNDX, STNE, ETSY, PENN, FIVN, BKNG, PTON, NET, PYPL, Z, AZUL, TWLO, DOCU, WW, Sold Out: SPLK, PLTR, DISH, LSXMA, VAPO, ARCE, U,

Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 646,631 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.47% Facebook Inc (FB) - 195,800 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.75% Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) - 580,110 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.59% Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) - 656,534 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.21% StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 521,186 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.97%

ThornTree Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 702,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ThornTree Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.82 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $102.56. The stock is now traded at around $124.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 234,103 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ThornTree Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.44 and $100.98, with an estimated average price of $83.52. The stock is now traded at around $102.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 213,338 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ThornTree Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.29 and $4.73, with an estimated average price of $2.56. The stock is now traded at around $3.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 2,379,303 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ThornTree Capital Partners LP added to a holding in XP Inc by 340.35%. The purchase prices were between $35.77 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $40.84. The stock is now traded at around $49.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 1,064,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ThornTree Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 29.75%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $273.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 195,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ThornTree Capital Partners LP added to a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc by 162.38%. The purchase prices were between $64.15 and $105.99, with an estimated average price of $79.69. The stock is now traded at around $74.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 161,889 shares as of 2020-12-31.

ThornTree Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.23.

ThornTree Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02.

ThornTree Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $34.04 and $43.47, with an estimated average price of $39.39.

ThornTree Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $24.81 and $37.17, with an estimated average price of $30.8.

ThornTree Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Vapotherm Inc. The sale prices were between $23.44 and $31.85, with an estimated average price of $27.89.

ThornTree Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.98 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $37.84.