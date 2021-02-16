ThornTree Capital Partners LP Buys Uber Technologies Inc, XP Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Sells Splunk Inc, Yandex NV, Palantir Technologies Inc

Investment company ThornTree Capital Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Uber Technologies Inc, XP Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Facebook Inc, sells Splunk Inc, Yandex NV, Palantir Technologies Inc, StoneCo, DISH Network Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ThornTree Capital Partners LP. As of 2020Q4, ThornTree Capital Partners LP owns 25 stocks with a total value of $801 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: UBER, WSM, FND, AHT,
- Added Positions: XP, FB, SMAR, BIGC, BATRK,
- Reduced Positions: YNDX, STNE, ETSY, PENN, FIVN, BKNG, PTON, NET, PYPL, Z, AZUL, TWLO, DOCU, WW,
- Sold Out: SPLK, PLTR, DISH, LSXMA, VAPO, ARCE, U,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with XP. Click here to check it out.
- XP 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of XP
- Peter Lynch Chart of XP
For the details of ThornTree Capital Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thorntree+capital+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ThornTree Capital Partners LP
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 646,631 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.47%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 195,800 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.75%
- Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) - 580,110 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.59%
- Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) - 656,534 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.21%
- StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 521,186 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.97%
ThornTree Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 702,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
ThornTree Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.82 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $102.56. The stock is now traded at around $124.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 234,103 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)
ThornTree Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.44 and $100.98, with an estimated average price of $83.52. The stock is now traded at around $102.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 213,338 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT)
ThornTree Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.29 and $4.73, with an estimated average price of $2.56. The stock is now traded at around $3.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 2,379,303 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: XP Inc (XP)
ThornTree Capital Partners LP added to a holding in XP Inc by 340.35%. The purchase prices were between $35.77 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $40.84. The stock is now traded at around $49.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 1,064,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
ThornTree Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 29.75%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $273.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 195,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)
ThornTree Capital Partners LP added to a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc by 162.38%. The purchase prices were between $64.15 and $105.99, with an estimated average price of $79.69. The stock is now traded at around $74.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 161,889 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
ThornTree Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.23.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
ThornTree Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02.Sold Out: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)
ThornTree Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $34.04 and $43.47, with an estimated average price of $39.39.Sold Out: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
ThornTree Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $24.81 and $37.17, with an estimated average price of $30.8.Sold Out: Vapotherm Inc (VAPO)
ThornTree Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Vapotherm Inc. The sale prices were between $23.44 and $31.85, with an estimated average price of $27.89.Sold Out: Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE)
ThornTree Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.98 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $37.84.
Here is the complete portfolio of ThornTree Capital Partners LP. Also check out:
1. ThornTree Capital Partners LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. ThornTree Capital Partners LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ThornTree Capital Partners LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ThornTree Capital Partners LP keeps buying