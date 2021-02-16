Akaris Global Partners, LP Buys Pluralsight Inc, Bridgetown Holdings, Citi Trends Inc, Sells Vail Resorts Inc, Pros Holdings Inc, Crown Holdings Inc

Investment company Akaris Global Partners, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Pluralsight Inc, Bridgetown Holdings, Citi Trends Inc, Adobe Inc, sells Vail Resorts Inc, Pros Holdings Inc, Crown Holdings Inc, Trine Acquisition Corp, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Akaris Global Partners, LP. As of 2020Q4, Akaris Global Partners, LP owns 14 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Pluralsight Inc (PS) - 813,301 shares, 13.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.67% Cedar Fair LP (FUN) - 332,286 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.95% CACI International Inc (CACI) - 44,548 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.13% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 46,272 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.00% SVMK Inc (SVMK) - 381,347 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio.

Akaris Global Partners, LP initiated holding in Bridgetown Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $18.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 290,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Akaris Global Partners, LP initiated holding in Citi Trends Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $34.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 89,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Akaris Global Partners, LP added to a holding in Pluralsight Inc by 82.67%. The purchase prices were between $14.74 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $17.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.14%. The holding were 813,301 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Akaris Global Partners, LP added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 28.75%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $501.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 10,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Akaris Global Partners, LP sold out a holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $217.24 and $291.44, with an estimated average price of $258.96.

Akaris Global Partners, LP sold out a holding in Trine Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.18 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $11.83.

Akaris Global Partners, LP sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.24 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.14.

Akaris Global Partners, LP sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $285.2.

Akaris Global Partners, LP sold out a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.28.

Akaris Global Partners, LP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.02.