CAMG Solamere Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Republic Services Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Johnson & Johnson

Investment company CAMG Solamere Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Republic Services Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, PulteGroup Inc, iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund, sells Apple Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase, Unilever PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CAMG Solamere Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, CAMG Solamere Management, LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RSG, TROW, PHM, WOOD, GLD, GOOG, BA, CVS, NKE, BDSI,
- Added Positions: IWP, IVV, IWD, IVW, MDLZ, GDX, MS,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, JNJ, JPM, KMB, MCD, LMT, VZ, MRK, MDT, PEP, GDXJ, UNP, PFE, DIS, SO, AEP, MSFT, IJR, PPL, MET, VTEB, NEE, SNE, INTC, GSK, KDP, BMY, IWR, CAH, PNC, WBA, T, LRCX, LMBS, ALLY, BWA, IWF, CMCSA, RTX, KEY, APA, VTIP, BHP, STLD, CNP, SCI, VOE, RL, CSCO, HD, PLD, EEM, IWS, KO, VLO, AMZN, BLK, IGSB, XOM, FDUS, PG, BRK.B, PM, TSN, GVI,
- Sold Out: BABA, UL, ITW, ALK, D, PAYX, CB, SPG, COP, RH, NVR, SWKS, STIP, SEDG, TSCO, ULTA, OTIS, CARR, BND, MA, AGG, SYK, NFLX, GBF, CVX, V, VTRS,
For the details of CAMG Solamere Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/camg+solamere+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CAMG Solamere Management, LLC
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 26,455 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.28%
- VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) - 99,732 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.46%
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 94,571 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.8%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,415 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.74%
- BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 17,650 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.92%
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.71 and $102.57, with an estimated average price of $95.18. The stock is now traded at around $90.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 8,763 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $153.17, with an estimated average price of $143.29. The stock is now traded at around $163.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 5,505 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.64 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $44.25. The stock is now traded at around $46.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 18,155 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD)
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $80.21, with an estimated average price of $71.45. The stock is now traded at around $87.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $168.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,606 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2121.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 141 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $111.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 23,174 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 131.52%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,820 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 27.62%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28.Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $191.85 and $217.54, with an estimated average price of $204.56.Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $35.71 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.1.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46.Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
CAMG Solamere Management, LLC sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $79.43 and $96.92, with an estimated average price of $88.94.
