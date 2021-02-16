Newtyn Management, LLC Buys Eastern Bankshares Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, EchoStar Corp, Sells FirstEnergy Corp, PG&E Corp, Adient PLC

New York, NY, based Investment company Newtyn Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Eastern Bankshares Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, EchoStar Corp, Laureate Education Inc, Ballys Corp, sells FirstEnergy Corp, PG&E Corp, Adient PLC, Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Garrett Motion Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newtyn Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Newtyn Management, LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $413 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) - 2,000,000 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. New Position Adient PLC (ADNT) - 880,000 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.81% Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG) - 1,200,000 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.24% PG&E Corp (PCG) - 1,722,714 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.47% Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) - 125,000 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio.

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.88 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $16.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.9%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.21 and $37.74, with an estimated average price of $30.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 521,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Laureate Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.7 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $61.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $17.35. The stock is now traded at around $20.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 391,644 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Alto Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.43 and $10.83, with an estimated average price of $6.93. The stock is now traded at around $7.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newtyn Management, LLC added to a holding in EchoStar Corp by 1025.94%. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $27.1, with an estimated average price of $23.91. The stock is now traded at around $23.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newtyn Management, LLC added to a holding in Bristow Group Inc by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99.

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The sale prices were between $2.65 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $4.06.

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in PNM Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $42.86 and $50.17, with an estimated average price of $48.33.

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.24 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.14.

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Super Micro Computer Inc. The sale prices were between $22.25 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $28.23.

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.12 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $8.72.