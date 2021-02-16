>
Newtyn Management, LLC Buys Eastern Bankshares Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, EchoStar Corp, Sells FirstEnergy Corp, PG&E Corp, Adient PLC

February 16, 2021 | About: SATS -1.14% VTOL +2.75% EBC +0.42% MIC +0.35% LAUR -0.76% BALY +2.45% AAN +1.45% ALTO -2.28% FE +2.21% GTXMQ +1.45% PNM -0.1%

New York, NY, based Investment company Newtyn Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Eastern Bankshares Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, EchoStar Corp, Laureate Education Inc, Ballys Corp, sells FirstEnergy Corp, PG&E Corp, Adient PLC, Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Garrett Motion Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newtyn Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Newtyn Management, LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $413 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Newtyn Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newtyn+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Newtyn Management, LLC
  1. Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC) - 2,000,000 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Adient PLC (ADNT) - 880,000 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.81%
  3. Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG) - 1,200,000 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.24%
  4. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 1,722,714 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.47%
  5. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) - 125,000 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.88 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $14.2. The stock is now traded at around $16.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.9%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.21 and $37.74, with an estimated average price of $30.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 521,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Laureate Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.7 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ballys Corp (BALY)

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $61.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Aarons Co Inc (AAN)

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $17.35. The stock is now traded at around $20.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 391,644 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO)

Newtyn Management, LLC initiated holding in Alto Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.43 and $10.83, with an estimated average price of $6.93. The stock is now traded at around $7.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: EchoStar Corp (SATS)

Newtyn Management, LLC added to a holding in EchoStar Corp by 1025.94%. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $27.1, with an estimated average price of $23.91. The stock is now traded at around $23.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Bristow Group Inc (VTOL)

Newtyn Management, LLC added to a holding in Bristow Group Inc by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99.

Sold Out: Garrett Motion Inc (GTXMQ)

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The sale prices were between $2.65 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $4.06.

Sold Out: PNM Resources Inc (PNM)

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in PNM Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $42.86 and $50.17, with an estimated average price of $48.33.

Sold Out: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.24 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.14.

Sold Out: Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI)

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Super Micro Computer Inc. The sale prices were between $22.25 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $28.23.

Sold Out: Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG)

Newtyn Management, LLC sold out a holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.12 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $8.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of Newtyn Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Newtyn Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Newtyn Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Newtyn Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Newtyn Management, LLC keeps buying

