Senator Investment Group LP Buys QuantumScape Corp, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, CoreLogic Inc, Sells APi Group Corp, Moody's Corporation, Equifax Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: CLGX +7.83% CCL +9.08% ELAN +2.15% TMUS -1.36% MA +0.06% FOUR +0.43% QS -7.32% DNB +1.15% C +0.77% UNH -1.1% ICE +1.22% CCEP +1.67% M +1.34%

New York, NY, based Investment company Senator Investment Group LP (Current Portfolio) buys QuantumScape Corp, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, CoreLogic Inc, Citigroup Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells APi Group Corp, Moody's Corporation, Equifax Inc, GCI Liberty Inc, Humana Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Senator Investment Group LP. As of 2020Q4, Senator Investment Group LP owns 89 stocks with a total value of $5.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Senator Investment Group LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/senator+investment+group+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Senator Investment Group LP
  1. CoreLogic Inc (CLGX) - 6,934,000 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.61%
  2. QuantumScape Corp (QS) - 4,400,000 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 4,500,000 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio.
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 46,000 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio.
  5. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 950,000 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.00%
New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)

Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.42 and $131.67, with an estimated average price of $72.07. The stock is now traded at around $50.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.74%. The holding were 4,400,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)

Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.9 and $28.16, with an estimated average price of $26.7. The stock is now traded at around $23.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 1,550,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55. The stock is now traded at around $324.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.77 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $103.81. The stock is now traded at around $112.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP)

Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC. The purchase prices were between $34.03 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $42.3. The stock is now traded at around $52.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 1,650,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in CoreLogic Inc by 25.61%. The purchase prices were between $67.56 and $79.24, with an estimated average price of $74.97. The stock is now traded at around $88.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 6,934,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 438.46%. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 126.09%. The purchase prices were between $27.7 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $30.56. The stock is now traded at around $30.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 2,600,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 52.00%. The purchase prices were between $109.51 and $134.85, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $122.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 950,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 58.75%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $341.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 317,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)

Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.82 and $75.4, with an estimated average price of $59.98. The stock is now traded at around $81.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $261.86 and $295.18, with an estimated average price of $279.45.

Sold Out: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $136.6 and $195.17, with an estimated average price of $168.28.

Sold Out: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)

Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $36.53.

Sold Out: ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)

Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $27.26 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $33.61.

Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $285.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of Senator Investment Group LP.

