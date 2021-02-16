Coldstream Capital Management Inc Buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells AbbVie Inc, Phillips 66, Marathon Petroleum Corp

Bellevue, WA, based Investment company Coldstream Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells AbbVie Inc, Phillips 66, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Camden Property Trust, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Coldstream Capital Management Inc owns 405 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VGIT, VYM, IYC, MDU, JBHT, MMS, THO, ALL, NTRS, BKNG, BRMK, ATR, ADSK, BIIB, COF, DAR, EME, EL, GS, MKSI, MU, MCO, PPG, PKG, PTC, PGR, PRU, ROP, ROST, SIVB, SLAB, SF, SYY, TRMB, VLO, WDFC, DAL, DG, CFG, HUBS, ETSY, DOW, BOTZ, HDV, ALXN, ACC, AFG, AMP, BAX, BSX, EAT, BC, CME, CI, ED, STZ, DUK, EPR, EXPO, FRT, FCX, IT, GD, GPN, LHX, ILMN, ICE, VIAV, KLAC, KEY, LFUS, MKTX, NEM, PH, PNFP, PEG, ROLL, REGN, SRE, SO, TRV, SWK, TKR, WWD, WEX, ZBRA, TDG, QRTEA, GM, HCA, CHEF, ACHC, IQV, ESBA, BRX, MEDP, IR, AMLP, IWO, MUNI, VPU,
- Added Positions: IVV, IWM, HEFA, IWR, IEF, VXF, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, QCOM, TSLA, CVX, ORCL, BRK.B, COST, EXPE, JPM, MPWR, DVY, T, MRK, DIS, V, CSCO, KO, GOOGL, HD, INTC, JNJ, UNH, VZ, ADBE, LMT, PEP, PFE, RTX, FB, GOOG, AGG, ABT, ATVI, MDT, PCAR, PG, WMT, IJJ, MMM, AFL, MO, AMT, AMGN, ADP, COG, CMCSA, XOM, FLIR, HRC, ISRG, LRCX, LOW, MCD, NDAQ, NFLX, CRM, MA, PM, IJK, IYW, SCHX, SUSA, PLD, AMD, LNT, ADI, AMAT, AJG, ATO, BAC, BLK, BMY, BRO, CSX, CPB, CLX, CL, CBSH, DTE, DHR, DE, DPZ, EA, LLY, EMR, FDX, HON, HUM, IBM, INTU, KMB, MDLZ, MPW, MS, LIN, DGX, SYK, TJX, TMO, USB, UNP, UPS, WM, ANTM, WMB, YUM, AVGO, CHTR, COR, BAH, NOW, ZTS, CDW, BABA, PYPL, PI, IAU, ICF, VIG, ALK, APH, TFC, BDX, CACI, CVS, CATY, FIS, CRL, CHE, C, CGNX, CCI, DLR, DD, DRE, ETN, EQIX, EXC, EXPD, EXR, FDS, FICO, FISV, F, GRMN, GE, GIS, GILD, HDB, HBAN, IEX, ITW, TT, LII, MRO, MMC, MGRC, MET, MCHP, VTRS, NDSN, NSC, NOC, PNC, PAYX, RLI, RF, SLB, SHW, LUV, TTEK, TTC, TREX, VRTX, XEL, BR, TMUS, MASI, SABR, CTLT, CZR, FTV, SPCE, DOCU, GLD, IEMG, MDY, MUB, SDY, VO, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, VV, ABBV, MPC, IEFA, NVDA, NEE, WPC, XLNX, SBUX, EFA, VB, IUSG, TGT, SCHG, SPY, WEC, APD, NKE, BRK.A, QQQ, IWF, IJH, WSM, ASML, IWD, MELI, IWB, TSM, BA, POOL, CP, SPLG, CAT, DHI, EW, SNN, BBY, ZM, ALC, IJR, SHOP, ICLR, WDAY, VEU, LULU, GGG, KSU, MTD, RPM, WFC, WSO, TSCO, STE, SCHM, SCHA, VWO, RMD, A, AON, CTXS, GBCI, KR, MXIM, MOH, O, BND, SMG, TER, WAFD, DFS, FIVE, RACE, RDFN,
- Sold Out: PSX, CPT, CNS, VNT,
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 667,066 shares, 15.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 136.44%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 912,108 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84%
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 621,821 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 388,964 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.69%
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 463,144 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.37%
Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.32 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $69.92. The stock is now traded at around $68.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 139,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $96.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 36,465 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.5 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $73.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.78 and $26.34, with an estimated average price of $24.61. The stock is now traded at around $27.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 42,132 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Maximus Inc (MMS)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Maximus Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.24 and $75.34, with an estimated average price of $70.96. The stock is now traded at around $82.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,294 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Thor Industries Inc (THO)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Thor Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.29 and $103.45, with an estimated average price of $93.65. The stock is now traded at around $118.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 136.44%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $393.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.79%. The holding were 667,066 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 680.57%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $225.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 116,929 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 155.71%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $74.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 449,829 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.06%. The purchase prices were between $26.22 and $30.71, with an estimated average price of $28.97. The stock is now traded at around $32.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 2,425,914 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.69%. The purchase prices were between $119.04 and $121.38, with an estimated average price of $120.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 548,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 27.35%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $133.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 376,846 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $58.84.Sold Out: Camden Property Trust (CPT)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Camden Property Trust. The sale prices were between $87.8 and $101.81, with an estimated average price of $96.89.Sold Out: Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers Inc. The sale prices were between $55.99 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $66.14.Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.
