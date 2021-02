Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Buys Tesla Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, MyoKardia Inc, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc

Investment company Metropolitan Life Insurance Co (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, sells BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, MyoKardia Inc, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, Immunomedics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. As of 2020Q4, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co owns 2385 stocks with a total value of $6.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,947,762 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,383,382 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 78,160 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7% Facebook Inc (FB) - 441,404 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 139,140 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.51%

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 156,367 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $135 and $169.04, with an estimated average price of $149.81. The stock is now traded at around $174.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,621 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.29 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $51.64. The stock is now traded at around $51.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,724 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $85.95, with an estimated average price of $74.08. The stock is now traded at around $80.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,323 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Freshpet Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.83 and $144.34, with an estimated average price of $129.32. The stock is now traded at around $170.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $115.14, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,393 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 142.51%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $796.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 139,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 86.44%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $392.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 222,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 243.08%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $76.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 223,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 68.23%. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $253.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 114,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 103.45%. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $144.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 82,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 22.80%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 191,144 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $65.76, with an estimated average price of $55.57.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Vivint Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $34.28.