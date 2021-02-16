Investment company Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Churchill Capital Corp III, Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp, BTC iShares Silver Trust, Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of . As of 2020Q4, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of owns 750 stocks with a total value of $10.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 3,576,000 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 332.93% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 3,229,762 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 2,837,000 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.42% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,085,828 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.71% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,736,200 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.23%

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $34.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 3,600,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.86 and $88.05, with an estimated average price of $87.44. The stock is now traded at around $86.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,275,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of initiated holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,875,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of initiated holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $72.6. The stock is now traded at around $108.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 925,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of initiated holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The purchase prices were between $30.31 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $32.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 332.93%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 3,576,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of added to a holding in Apple Inc by 104.23%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $133.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,736,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 71.42%. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 2,837,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 312.50%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $76.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,650,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 208.33%. The purchase prices were between $47.34 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $53.43. The stock is now traded at around $49.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,850,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 319.94%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,604,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The sale prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26.

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.15.

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of sold out a holding in Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $13.91.

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96.

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp II Class A. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $10.12.