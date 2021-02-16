Sessa Capital IM, L.P. Buys Wells Fargo, Apartment Investment & Management Co, Varex Imaging Corp, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, HD Supply Holdings Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Sessa Capital IM, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Apartment Investment & Management Co, Varex Imaging Corp, Galapagos NV, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, HD Supply Holdings Inc, Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sessa Capital IM, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Sessa Capital IM, L.P. owns 22 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AIV, VREX, GLPG,
- Added Positions: WFC, NVT,
- Reduced Positions: DD, PCG, CC, ANAB, CTVA, EQH, CARS, CIX,
- Sold Out: BK, HDS, MIC, MPC, HST, PK,
For the details of Sessa Capital IM, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sessa+capital+im%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio
- The Chemours Co (CC) - 9,472,110 shares, 15.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.2%
- Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 6,033,100 shares, 15.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 5,575,210 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.19%
- DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 2,275,000 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.66%
Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The purchase prices were between $4.52 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $7.65. The stock is now traded at around $4.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 6,009,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Varex Imaging Corp (VREX)
Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in Varex Imaging Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $22.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,214,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Galapagos NV (GLPG)
Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in Galapagos NV. The purchase prices were between $96.85 and $148.25, with an estimated average price of $121.97. The stock is now traded at around $85.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 82,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Sessa Capital IM, L.P. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 27.19%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 5,575,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Sessa Capital IM, L.P. sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.47.Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)
Sessa Capital IM, L.P. sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.Sold Out: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)
Sessa Capital IM, L.P. sold out a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $25.21 and $37.74, with an estimated average price of $30.79.Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Sessa Capital IM, L.P. sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $27.5 and $43.83, with an estimated average price of $36.02.Sold Out: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)
Sessa Capital IM, L.P. sold out a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $10.45 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $12.97.Sold Out: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)
Sessa Capital IM, L.P. sold out a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $9.49 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $13.92.
