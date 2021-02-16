>
JS Capital Management LLC Buys QuantumScape Corp, ContextLogic Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Sells O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

February 16, 2021 | About: CVNA +0.07% MGM -2.62% EXPE +0.91% FB +1.26% DFS +2.33% DIS -0.7% QS -7.32% WISH -3.24% LYV +1% AGC +0.07% JD +4.15% DGNR -2.15% B -0.55%

New York, NY, based Investment company JS Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys QuantumScape Corp, ContextLogic Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Altimeter Growth Corp, Carvana Co, sells O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, DraftKings Inc, Unity Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JS Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, JS Capital Management LLC owns 134 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JS Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/js+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JS Capital Management LLC
  1. Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) - 29,976,912 shares, 21.70% of the total portfolio.
  2. QuantumScape Corp (QS) - 3,315,064 shares, 15.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. ContextLogic Inc (WISH) - 10,404,630 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) - 599,447 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
  5. Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) - 541,051 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.4%
New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.42 and $131.67, with an estimated average price of $72.07. The stock is now traded at around $50.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.08%. The holding were 3,315,064 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ContextLogic Inc (WISH)

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.58 and $23.55, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.22%. The holding were 10,404,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.8 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $63.27. The stock is now traded at around $85.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 490,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Altimeter Growth Corp (AGC)

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.82 and $13.62, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $13.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6. The stock is now traded at around $103.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 235,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (DGNR)

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $11.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,312,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Carvana Co by 1098.35%. The purchase prices were between $185.01 and $291.52, with an estimated average price of $228.41. The stock is now traded at around $296.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 362.96%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $34.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 82.61%. The purchase prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.02. The stock is now traded at around $147.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 420,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 533.33%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $273.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 58.52%. The purchase prices were between $60.6 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $74.85. The stock is now traded at around $95.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 428,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 58.33%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $186.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39.

Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $82.79 and $172.29, with an estimated average price of $122.14.

Sold Out: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (DGNR.U)

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $11.5 and $15.18, with an estimated average price of $12.79.

Sold Out: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $33.76 and $57.16, with an estimated average price of $45.88.

Sold Out: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $95.24 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $118.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of JS Capital Management LLC.

