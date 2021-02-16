JS Capital Management LLC Buys QuantumScape Corp, ContextLogic Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Sells O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New York, NY, based Investment company JS Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys QuantumScape Corp, ContextLogic Inc, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Altimeter Growth Corp, Carvana Co, sells O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, DraftKings Inc, Unity Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JS Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, JS Capital Management LLC owns 134 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QS, WISH, LYV, AGC, JD, DGNR, FSDC, YQ, JWS, CPE, TMO, ROL, SPR, TGI, X, FLR, GME, ISRG, SM, EVRI, HUM, CHD, DAL, REZI, AHCO, HWM, KHC, CNK, KKR, LPI, NCLH, ZTS, AAL, SABR, FTAI, NAVI, NVTA, LHCG, ATI, SAM, CAL, M, GIII, SBGI, MDP, NBR, JWN, RDN, CRM, Z, CPS, KLR, CTLT, ZM, SDC, CBAY, OII, BIO, COTY, MCO, SPLK, NVDA, CHE, BBY, ENTG, ETM, CLDX, FR, CEIX, EFX, APD, ITW, PBFX, MAS, ALDX, ITCI, SPGI, VEEV, ISEE, FLDM, SXC, XCUR, AQST, BCLI,

Added Positions: CVNA, MGM, EXPE, FB, DFS, DIS, JPM, AMZN, SPOT, FIS, COUP, TWLO, PLAN, COLD, IBB, SHOP, DT, CDAY, MSFT, AMC, MTW, LB, BBBY,

Reduced Positions: ORLY, CLVT, CTXS, HLF, PYPL, NFLX, SE, HLT, CDLX, RUN, BKNG, AEO, TXG, HUBS, TEN, SGRY, DBD, HZNP, POOL, PLT, CYH,

Sold Out: BABA, DKNG, U, GDRX, DGNR.U, BILL, ALXN, NVAX, IMMU, MIK, AMT, SPY, SGMS, LVGO, XLE, TDOC, PAYC, MRNA, FCEL, BAP, HI, VSTO, TDY, OMI, QDEL, RRR, FISV, OKTA, INSM, LMT, GOGO, WBT, AR, HMHC, PCTY, ZEN, AVLR, DOCU, W, ENVA, ETSY, AYX, MTDR, PRTY, MEOH, PATK, PBI, RRC, SBAC, TYL, MPWR, SATS, ENDP, ECL, ENLC, CACC, CONN, CF, KRTX, HEI, MBI, ZNGA, OVID, CNR, CCI, DFIN, USM, VRTX, ARCT, ZG, ADVM, CCXI, FTNT, MR, GNRC, BAH, ARLP, KDMN, RFP, AKBA, OCUL, KALA, SIEN, NK,

Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) - 29,976,912 shares, 21.70% of the total portfolio. QuantumScape Corp (QS) - 3,315,064 shares, 15.08% of the total portfolio. New Position ContextLogic Inc (WISH) - 10,404,630 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. New Position 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) - 599,447 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) - 541,051 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.4%

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.42 and $131.67, with an estimated average price of $72.07. The stock is now traded at around $50.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.08%. The holding were 3,315,064 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.58 and $23.55, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.22%. The holding were 10,404,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.8 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $63.27. The stock is now traded at around $85.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 490,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.82 and $13.62, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $13.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6. The stock is now traded at around $103.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 235,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $11.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,312,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Carvana Co by 1098.35%. The purchase prices were between $185.01 and $291.52, with an estimated average price of $228.41. The stock is now traded at around $296.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 362.96%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $34.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 82.61%. The purchase prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.02. The stock is now traded at around $147.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 420,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 533.33%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $273.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 58.52%. The purchase prices were between $60.6 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $74.85. The stock is now traded at around $95.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 428,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 58.33%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $186.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39.

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $82.79 and $172.29, with an estimated average price of $122.14.

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $11.5 and $15.18, with an estimated average price of $12.79.

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $33.76 and $57.16, with an estimated average price of $45.88.

JS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $95.24 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $118.18.