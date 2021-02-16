>
Bronson Point Management LLC Buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Xilinx Inc, Morgan Stanley, Sells Caesars Entertainment Inc, First Solar Inc, Walmart Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: UPS -1% TWTR +2.87% TGT -0.08% VOYA +0.71% LITE +0.3% MRVL -1.64% APD +0.07% XLNX -2.17% MS +1.93% SEAH +0.68% AMZN -0.27%

Fairfield, CT, based Investment company Bronson Point Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Xilinx Inc, Morgan Stanley, Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, sells Caesars Entertainment Inc, First Solar Inc, Walmart Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, General Motors Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bronson Point Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Bronson Point Management LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Bronson Point Management LLC
  1. Constellium SE (CSTM) - 1,725,000 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
  2. Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 55,000 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 100,000 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 200,000 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 75,000 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%
New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Bronson Point Management LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41. The stock is now traded at around $260.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.95%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Bronson Point Management LLC initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $142.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.61%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Bronson Point Management LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $76.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp (SEAH)

Bronson Point Management LLC initiated holding in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Bronson Point Management LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3268.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Bronson Point Management LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Bronson Point Management LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 1025.00%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.79. The stock is now traded at around $161.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Bronson Point Management LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 312.50%. The purchase prices were between $39.47 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $73.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Bronson Point Management LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 157.14%. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92. The stock is now traded at around $190.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Bronson Point Management LLC added to a holding in Voya Financial Inc by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $47.93 and $60.45, with an estimated average price of $54.3. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Bronson Point Management LLC added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 73.91%. The purchase prices were between $77.37 and $98.94, with an estimated average price of $86.38. The stock is now traded at around $94.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL)

Bronson Point Management LLC added to a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $52.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $44.82 and $77.06, with an estimated average price of $62.8.

Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $67.24 and $105.16, with an estimated average price of $86.99.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73.

Sold Out: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)

Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The sale prices were between $10.61 and $12.51, with an estimated average price of $11.73.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78.



