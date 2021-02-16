Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. Buys Royalty Pharma PLC, Alteryx Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Sells Seagen Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Trupanion Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Royalty Pharma PLC, Alteryx Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Teradyne Inc, The St. Joe Co, sells Seagen Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Trupanion Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Alleghany Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lagoda Investment Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. owns 33 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BAM, JOE, HEI,

BAM, JOE, HEI, Added Positions: RPRX, AYX, RNR, VNRX, NTRA, TER, DAR, XOM, AVLR, MA, KEYS, GOOGL, STXS,

RPRX, AYX, RNR, VNRX, NTRA, TER, DAR, XOM, AVLR, MA, KEYS, GOOGL, STXS, Reduced Positions: TRUP, XPO, COUP, DMRC, UI, BRK.B, GOOG, ESGR, BF.B, MSFT, ABT,

TRUP, XPO, COUP, DMRC, UI, BRK.B, GOOG, ESGR, BF.B, MSFT, ABT, Sold Out: SGEN, TPL, Y,

Digimarc Corp (DMRC) - 465,435 shares, 13.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56% Trupanion Inc (TRUP) - 126,418 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.13% XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) - 126,992 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.57% PTC Inc (PTC) - 119,509 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,502 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $37.46. The stock is now traded at around $43.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in The St. Joe Co. The purchase prices were between $21.25 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $32.01. The stock is now traded at around $53.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Heico Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.18 and $135.47, with an estimated average price of $122.26. The stock is now traded at around $127.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC by 85.47%. The purchase prices were between $36.12 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $47.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 96,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 63.47%. The purchase prices were between $109.52 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 42,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 176.67%. The purchase prices were between $78.62 and $120.59, with an estimated average price of $102.49. The stock is now traded at around $143.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,490 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 35.14%. The purchase prices were between $36.82 and $58.88, with an estimated average price of $47.95. The stock is now traded at around $70.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 882.95%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56. The stock is now traded at around $52.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.26.

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $573.03.

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Alleghany Corp. The sale prices were between $530.24 and $643.94, with an estimated average price of $584.27.