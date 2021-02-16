Kora Management LP Buys MercadoLibre Inc, Sells StoneCo, Yandex NV, Agora Inc

Investment company Kora Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys MercadoLibre Inc, sells StoneCo, Yandex NV, Agora Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kora Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Kora Management LP owns 3 stocks with a total value of $990 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Kora Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kora+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sea Ltd (SE) - 3,730,000 shares, 74.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 89,000 shares, 15.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.14% JD.com Inc (JD) - 1,124,000 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Yandex NV (YNDX) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Kora Management LP added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 27.14%. The purchase prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1414.87. The stock is now traded at around $1939.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 89,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kora Management LP sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.54 and $85.54, with an estimated average price of $67.18.

Kora Management LP sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $56.13 and $70.8, with an estimated average price of $63.86.

Kora Management LP sold out a holding in Agora Inc. The sale prices were between $35.13 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $41.3.