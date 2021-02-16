Dalton Investments LLC Buys Genpact, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Turquoise Hill Resources, Sells Turquoise Hill Resources, Niu Technologies, FS KKR Capital Corp

Santa Monica, CA, based Investment company Dalton Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Genpact, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Turquoise Hill Resources, Jefferies Financial Group Inc, sells Turquoise Hill Resources, Niu Technologies, FS KKR Capital Corp, Ternium SA, Teekay Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dalton Investments LLC. As of 2020Q4, Dalton Investments LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 2,379,707 shares, 17.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.99% MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT) - 658,800 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.93% Genpact Ltd (G) - 463,566 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.95% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 1,087,887 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 868,500 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.23%

Dalton Investments LLC initiated holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.6 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $14.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 214,499 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dalton Investments LLC added to a holding in Genpact Ltd by 25.95%. The purchase prices were between $34.01 and $42.67, with an estimated average price of $39.53. The stock is now traded at around $41.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 463,566 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dalton Investments LLC added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.23%. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 868,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dalton Investments LLC added to a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.32 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.01. The stock is now traded at around $29.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dalton Investments LLC sold out a holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $10 and $17.09, with an estimated average price of $12.68.

Dalton Investments LLC sold out a holding in Niu Technologies. The sale prices were between $21.5 and $35.89, with an estimated average price of $29.12.

Dalton Investments LLC sold out a holding in Teekay Corp. The sale prices were between $1.72 and $2.85, with an estimated average price of $2.25.

Dalton Investments LLC sold out a holding in Magal Security Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.6 and $5.41, with an estimated average price of $4.08.

Dalton Investments LLC sold out a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $196.2 and $241.54, with an estimated average price of $221.17.

Dalton Investments LLC sold out a holding in Callaway Golf Co. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $24.94, with an estimated average price of $20.41.