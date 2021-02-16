Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) CFO Wayne R. Wilson Sold $3.5 million of Shares

CFO of Malibu Boats Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Wayne R. Wilson (insider trades) sold 45,045 shares of MBUU on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $77.6 a share. The total sale was $3.5 million.

Malibu Boats Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of performance sport boats. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. Malibu Boats Inc has a market cap of $1.6 billion; its shares were traded at around $77.100000 with a P/E ratio of 22.67 and P/S ratio of 2.35. Malibu Boats Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 21.60% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Malibu Boats Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 79,229 shares of MBUU stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $77.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.45% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of MBUU stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $79.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.5% since.

