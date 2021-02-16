>
Articles 

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) President and CEO Gary S. Gillheeney Sold $3.9 million of Shares

February 16, 2021 | About: ORGO +7.38%

President and CEO of Organogenesis Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gary S. Gillheeney (insider trades) sold 291,862 shares of ORGO on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $13.32 a share. The total sale was $3.9 million.

Avista Healthcare Public Acquisition Corp is a newly organized blank check company. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. Organogenesis Holdings Inc has a market cap of $1.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $13.680000 with and P/S ratio of 4.64. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Organogenesis Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 291,862 shares of ORGO stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $13.32. The price of the stock has increased by 2.7% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director, 10% Owner Glenn H Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of ORGO stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $3.25.
  • Director, 10% Owner Alan A. Ades sold 200,000 shares of ORGO stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $3.25.

For the complete insider trading history of ORGO, click here

.

Comments

