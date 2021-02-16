>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Warburg Pincus Llc Buys Sotera Health Co, Yatsen Holding, SOC Telemed Inc, Sells Outset Medical Inc, Laredo Petroleum Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: SHC +0.61% YSG -0.13% TLMD +4.52% OM -6.36% LPI +11.43%

New York, NY, based Investment company Warburg Pincus Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Sotera Health Co, Yatsen Holding, SOC Telemed Inc, sells Outset Medical Inc, Laredo Petroleum Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Warburg Pincus Llc. As of 2020Q4, Warburg Pincus Llc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $5.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WARBURG PINCUS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/warburg+pincus+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WARBURG PINCUS LLC
  1. Sotera Health Co (SHC) - 118,929,897 shares, 55.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG) - 44,709,032 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) - 52,562,956 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio.
  4. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 14,233,649 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio.
  5. Outset Medical Inc (OM) - 4,732,203 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.25%
New Purchase: Sotera Health Co (SHC)

Warburg Pincus Llc initiated holding in Sotera Health Co. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $28, with an estimated average price of $26.84. The stock is now traded at around $27.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 55.88%. The holding were 118,929,897 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG)

Warburg Pincus Llc initiated holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.56 and $20.03, with an estimated average price of $16.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.01%. The holding were 44,709,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SOC Telemed Inc (TLMD)

Warburg Pincus Llc initiated holding in SOC Telemed Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $8.03. The stock is now traded at around $8.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 33,874,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)

Warburg Pincus Llc sold out a holding in Laredo Petroleum Inc. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $12.95.

Reduced: Outset Medical Inc (OM)

Warburg Pincus Llc reduced to a holding in Outset Medical Inc by 47.25%. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $64, with an estimated average price of $51.46. The stock is now traded at around $54.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -14.16%. Warburg Pincus Llc still held 4,732,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of WARBURG PINCUS LLC. Also check out:

1. WARBURG PINCUS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WARBURG PINCUS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WARBURG PINCUS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WARBURG PINCUS LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)