Warburg Pincus Llc Buys Sotera Health Co, Yatsen Holding, SOC Telemed Inc, Sells Outset Medical Inc, Laredo Petroleum Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Warburg Pincus Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Sotera Health Co, Yatsen Holding, SOC Telemed Inc, sells Outset Medical Inc, Laredo Petroleum Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Warburg Pincus Llc. As of 2020Q4, Warburg Pincus Llc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $5.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Sotera Health Co (SHC) - 118,929,897 shares, 55.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG) - 44,709,032 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) - 52,562,956 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 14,233,649 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio.
- Outset Medical Inc (OM) - 4,732,203 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.25%
Warburg Pincus Llc initiated holding in Sotera Health Co. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $28, with an estimated average price of $26.84. The stock is now traded at around $27.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 55.88%. The holding were 118,929,897 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG)
Warburg Pincus Llc initiated holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.56 and $20.03, with an estimated average price of $16.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.01%. The holding were 44,709,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SOC Telemed Inc (TLMD)
Warburg Pincus Llc initiated holding in SOC Telemed Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $8.03. The stock is now traded at around $8.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 33,874,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)
Warburg Pincus Llc sold out a holding in Laredo Petroleum Inc. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $12.95.Reduced: Outset Medical Inc (OM)
Warburg Pincus Llc reduced to a holding in Outset Medical Inc by 47.25%. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $64, with an estimated average price of $51.46. The stock is now traded at around $54.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -14.16%. Warburg Pincus Llc still held 4,732,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.
