Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, SelectQuote Inc, BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Sells GeoPark, Nordson Corp, CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Frontier Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, SelectQuote Inc, BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, VeriSign Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells GeoPark, Nordson Corp, CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Intel Corp, BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Frontier Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Frontier Wealth Management LLC owns 357 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VRSN, TLT, SI, NET, C, RPRX, CHI, PRVB, FIXD, CRWD, ENV, TREX, ICF, GBF, IEFA, IJK, DFNL, IWO, KRE, USMV, VDE, ZS, YETI, ALB, IPGP, USB, TD, LRCX, KSU, GLW, AIZ, APH, ADS, FSK, REPH, ACST,

GLD, SLQT, DSI, PM, FTSM, VZ, CVX, MO, XOM, SPOT, EMLP, PFE, BSY, PAR, ABBV, GBIL, MINT, IVW, KHC, SPGI, AEP, NLY, AMT, WMT, TSLA, WSO, BSCM, UNH, RTX, WM, FAST, BIV, SCHW, IBM, VBIV, YUM, FYX, FEMS, BPMP, EFA, CRM, IAU, T, AMZN, AMGN, VMBS, KO, EVI, SCHV, GD, NVDA, IJJ, UL, LMBS, PGX, FDT, SLV, IEMG, VSDA, VV, IEF, QCOM, ACN, ARCC, BA, CVS, EMR, FISV, GS, KMB, MCD, NVS, BSV, LUV, TXN, TXT, UPS, ET, RVT, MA, BX, BABA, SQ, Reduced Positions: GPRK, BIL, AAPL, SCHX, INTC, SCHZ, JPST, IWB, LMT, IJH, JPM, UMBF, WFC, MSFT, EVRG, FEX, IWM, SCHD, SPMD, CSCO, HD, INCY, RGT, EEM, IWF, SPSM, VCIT, VEU, CL, CBSH, COST, MDT, OKE, PSX, FB, PCTY, BE, CFB, FSKR, FDM, IVV, IWR, MBB, SCHF, TIP, VEA, VOT, VWO, XLE, MMM, AXP, CAT, CERN, CI, CMCSA, DHR, NEE, GE, GILD, TEL, FTNT, PQG, BSJL, DVY, FEM, FPE, GDX, LQD, SCHB, SPLG, VB, VO, ABT, ADBE, ATO, ADP, BIIB, CSX, CFFN, CLX, COP, CMI, DE, DEO, DHT, DD, EW, LLY, F, GPC, GSK, HTLF, HON, LOW, MRK, NFLX, NWL, NKE, SIRI, SYK, WMB, RMT, FUND, EMF, KMI, PYPL, CURO, DOW, CARR, OTIS, AMLP, BSCL, EMB, HDV, IJR, PCY, PFF, SCHO, SCHP, SCZ, SPY, TOTL, VTI,

For the details of Frontier Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/frontier+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 1,714,612 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 2,362,183 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 378,522 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.45% SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 246,370 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.41% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,262,829 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in VeriSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.2 and $217.93, with an estimated average price of $204.59. The stock is now traded at around $198.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 16,491 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $144.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,478 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.66 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $33.25. The stock is now traded at around $176.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.12 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $47.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,812 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,467 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.75 and $86.56, with an estimated average price of $65.94. The stock is now traded at around $82.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 112.41%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $168.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 246,370 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SelectQuote Inc by 65.57%. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $23.64, with an estimated average price of $20.53. The stock is now traded at around $27.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,778,938 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 95.67%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $75.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 117,872 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 167.22%. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $86.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 39,677 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 38.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $54.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 101,953 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 87.39%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $93.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 42,447 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Nordson Corp. The sale prices were between $190.48 and $211.17, with an estimated average price of $200.92.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $20.38.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $68.45, with an estimated average price of $62.8.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07.