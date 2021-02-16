>
Boxer Capital, LLC Buys Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares, Cytokinetics Inc, Kinnate Biopharma Inc, Sells Immunomedics Inc, Seagen Inc, Allakos Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: LABD +7.87% SLDB -6.45% MREO +8.07% MIST +3.2% CYTK -5.56% KNTE -0.62% ALGS +21.13% PAND +9.36% MRUS -1.89% CDAK -5.68%

Investment company Boxer Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares, Cytokinetics Inc, Kinnate Biopharma Inc, Aligos Therapeutics Inc, Pandion Therapeutics Inc, sells Immunomedics Inc, Seagen Inc, Allakos Inc, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, Compugen during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boxer Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Boxer Capital, LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Boxer Capital, LLC
  1. Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 1,765,560 shares, 14.44% of the total portfolio.
  2. BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 1,114,188 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio.
  3. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 2,075,905 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio.
  4. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) - 2,268,236 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio.
  5. Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) - 3,309,264 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)

Boxer Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.26 and $28.61, with an estimated average price of $18.21. The stock is now traded at around $20.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 2,100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Kinnate Biopharma Inc (KNTE)

Boxer Capital, LLC initiated holding in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.35 and $45.25, with an estimated average price of $40.13. The stock is now traded at around $35.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 1,064,665 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS)

Boxer Capital, LLC initiated holding in Aligos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.2 and $32.74, with an estimated average price of $19.48. The stock is now traded at around $30.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 1,526,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Pandion Therapeutics Inc (PAND)

Boxer Capital, LLC initiated holding in Pandion Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.73 and $18.09, with an estimated average price of $13.96. The stock is now traded at around $21.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 2,107,513 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Merus NV (MRUS)

Boxer Capital, LLC initiated holding in Merus NV. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $18.36, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $24.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,427,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Codiak BioSciences Inc (CDAK)

Boxer Capital, LLC initiated holding in Codiak BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.9 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $13.23. The stock is now traded at around $23.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 602,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (LABD)

Boxer Capital, LLC added to a holding in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares by 800.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.61 and $61.14, with an estimated average price of $37.56. The stock is now traded at around $15.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 2,250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB)

Boxer Capital, LLC added to a holding in Solid Biosciences Inc by 176.43%. The purchase prices were between $3.08 and $7.79, with an estimated average price of $4.23. The stock is now traded at around $7.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 4,234,574 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (MREO)

Boxer Capital, LLC added to a holding in Mereo BioPharma Group PLC by 54.52%. The purchase prices were between $1.95 and $3.6, with an estimated average price of $2.5. The stock is now traded at around $3.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,226,673 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST)

Boxer Capital, LLC added to a holding in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc by 39.39%. The purchase prices were between $5.57 and $7.66, with an estimated average price of $6.69. The stock is now traded at around $8.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,477,194 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)

Boxer Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Boxer Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.26.

Sold Out: Allakos Inc (ALLK)

Boxer Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Allakos Inc. The sale prices were between $79.58 and $152.45, with an estimated average price of $104.44.

Sold Out: Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT)

Boxer Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $24.48 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $33.

Sold Out: Compugen Ltd (CGEN)

Boxer Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Compugen Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.07 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $13.74.

Sold Out: Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD)

Boxer Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Kodiak Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60.78 and $154.03, with an estimated average price of $112.27.



