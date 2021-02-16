Adventist Health System Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Premier Inc

Investment company Adventist Health System (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, sells Premier Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adventist Health System. As of 2020Q4, Adventist Health System owns 4 stocks with a total value of $642 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: VTI, VTIP, IEFA,

VTI, VTIP, IEFA, Reduced Positions: IEMG,

IEMG, Sold Out: PINC,

For the details of Adventist Health System's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adventist+health+system/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 2,556,317 shares, 77.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.33% BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,027,879 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.18% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 643,827 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.01% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 716,890 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.29% Premier Inc (PINC) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Adventist Health System added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 32.29%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 716,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adventist Health System added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $72.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 643,827 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adventist Health System sold out a holding in Premier Inc. The sale prices were between $32.04 and $36.95, with an estimated average price of $34.52.