Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Hilltop Holdings Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hilltop Holdings Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Hilltop Holdings Inc. owns 461 stocks with a total value of $687 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPHB, EWJ, AHT, FCX, EMB, ERUS, EXK, IIPR, RNG, ARRY, MSB, TDOC, SWKS, ATO, WRB, MDY, DIA, LIT, USCR, BXMT, SYY, PINS, UBER, NET, ROK, TFFP, CRSR, FUBO, EL, WBA, FIS, IYW, VRSK, BAH, PLD, QURE, OPP, TEAF, HYLN, DM, ARKK, SPAB, ESPO, FAN, GSY, IPO, CTXS, MRVL, TMUS, ICE, HSY, PZZA, PH, CR, CLH, BIIB, HTH, STE, AMP, WELL, MATX, MGM, VLDR, MGV, MTCH, DOX, ANGL, IYJ, AVY, IYR, SBE, FIVG, CNI, IJJ, RIO, DFS, MELI, CBOE, VLO, GWPH, ATHM, WPM, QRVO, MCHP, EDIT, XERS, ORLY, MSI, MU, CDE, JHB, ERJ, FCEL, ORLA, SWN, CURO, ANGI, FAM, DNP,

Added Positions: IWR, IWM, XLI, LQD, XLF, IVV, IJR, XLE, RSP, CWB, IEFA, PFF, XLK, IEMG, AAPL, ETV, JNK, QQQ, STIP, IQLT, SPSB, CVX, IJH, AMZN, HL, JPM, CNYA, DSI, MSFT, UNH, FB, EWT, IGV, T, NKE, ABBV, BKLN, ADBE, GILD, JNJ, EFA, HYEM, IWF, BA, KO, MDT, DBC, COP, XOM, INTC, MRK, TGT, TXN, TMO, BRK.B, CLX, COST, GIS, MCD, TSM, UL, WMT, DOCU, EEM, IJK, ITA, JPST, QUAL, SDY, VGT, AMD, BAC, CMCSA, LLY, NEE, HON, IBM, MDLZ, MS, PEP, PII, PG, CRM, TJX, HBI, DG, PYPL, SPHD, VHT, MMM, ABT, AEP, AXP, AXS, BCE, C, DHR, DLR, ETN, ERIC, TT, MRO, NVS, RTX, PM, VEEV, SQ, ARKG, FLOT, GDXJ, GOVT, SLV, SRVR, TLH, VCSH, XLV, CB, ASML, ACN, MO, AMT, BDX, CVS, CAT, CMI, DE, F, INTU, NVDA, NSC, NUE, QCOM, O, SAP, SHW, TRP, BBN, KMI, APTV, BABA, FGEN, Z, MRNA, DOW, ZM, EMLC, IWD, IYT, MTUM, TAN, VGSH, VOO, VWO, GOLD, BBY, CM, CAH, CME, CL, DHI, ENB, EPD, M, FISV, IP, SJM, J, KSU, MMC, MLM, PNC, PPL, PAYX, PEG, WRK, TROW, URI, VFC, VOD, WM, ZBRA, MCN, WU, FNV, BSL, FBHS, ENPH, ZTS, HASI, CDW, ARES, BST, SHOP, SE, FPE, GBF, HACK, IAU, SCHP, VLUE,

Reduced Positions: IWP, TIP, GLD, SPLV, XLU, XLY, SHY, MBB, GDX, VIG, VNQ, VTI, IGSB, ISTB, SPY, IEF, BSCL, BSCM, SILJ, BAB, LMBS, AGZ, CPRT, PFE, CMBS, USMV, TFC, DEO, UNP, VMO, IDV, IWO, GSK, LUV, SBUX, UPS, WFC, V, BLNK, PSX, BNDX, VB, BMY, BTI, CSCO, D, LMT, LOW, ORCL, BKNG, DIS, TWTR, SEDG, COUP, EES, AMGN, BP, CRK, CCI, DLTR, DUK, GS, LHX, KMB, MET, SO, TRN, VZ, CEF, KYN, MA, DQ, TSLA, MOTS, IEI, IWB, MUB, SH, AGCO, APD, APH, ADP, DAR, DY, EXPE, FHN, IEX, KR, LH, LRCX, MKC, PKI, RF, SBR, THO, TKR, BR, PODD, KAR, NBB, NOW, STAY, KN, IAA, DGRW, FTSL, MINT, PTLC, SHV, SOXX, VIS, VO, XLC,

Sold Out: TLT, URA, BDCS, BIL, XLP, AGG, 6SQB, LVGO, BHRPB.PFD, AZN, IWY, NVAX, NVO, BOTZ, ROBO, TRNE, SNAP, MUNI, CHGG, DBX, WEX, RGR, NOK, IPG, TGH, ENLC, 1JE1, DSKE, VER, MUFG, LYG, PTMN, SAN,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 236,092 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.47% BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 181,085 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.09% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 185,674 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.2% BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 262,105 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1180.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 69,301 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.20%

Hilltop Holdings Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.1 and $57.87, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 107,242 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $71.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 86,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. initiated holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.29 and $4.73, with an estimated average price of $2.56. The stock is now traded at around $3.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 994,854 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 66,145 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $115.54, with an estimated average price of $112.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,581 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Russia ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.79 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 29,481 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1180.31%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $74.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 262,105 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 218.36%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $225.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 63,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 171.35%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $90.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 142,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 44.09%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $133.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 181,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. added to a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR by 1037.39%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 266,001 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 457.83%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $393.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 22,776 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. sold out a holding in Global X Uranium ETF. The sale prices were between $10.56 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $12.31.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. sold out a holding in UBS AG JERSEY. The sale prices were between $13.24 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.36.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. sold out a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3.