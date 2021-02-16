>
Articles 

Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF

February 16, 2021 | About: IWR -0.24% IWM -0.63% XLI -0.1% LQD -0.71% XLF +1.71% IVV -0.08% SPHB +2.16% EWJ +0.43% AHT +6.18% FCX +5.35% EMB -1.22% ERUS +1.4%

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Hilltop Holdings Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hilltop Holdings Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Hilltop Holdings Inc. owns 461 stocks with a total value of $687 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hilltop+holdings+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hilltop Holdings Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 236,092 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.47%
  2. BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 181,085 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.09%
  3. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 185,674 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.2%
  4. BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 262,105 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1180.31%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 69,301 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.20%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.1 and $57.87, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 107,242 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $71.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 86,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. initiated holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.29 and $4.73, with an estimated average price of $2.56. The stock is now traded at around $3.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 994,854 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 66,145 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $115.54, with an estimated average price of $112.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,581 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Russia ETF (ERUS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Russia ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.79 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 29,481 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1180.31%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $74.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 262,105 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 218.36%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $225.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 63,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 171.35%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $90.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 142,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 44.09%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $133.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 181,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. added to a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR by 1037.39%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 266,001 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 457.83%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $393.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 22,776 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Sold Out: Global X Uranium ETF (URA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. sold out a holding in Global X Uranium ETF. The sale prices were between $10.56 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $12.31.

Sold Out: UBS AG JERSEY (BDCS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. sold out a holding in UBS AG JERSEY. The sale prices were between $13.24 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.36.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52.

Sold Out: SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. sold out a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hilltop Holdings Inc.. Also check out:

1. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hilltop Holdings Inc. keeps buying

Comments

GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)