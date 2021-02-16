Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Buys The Walt Disney Co, ON Semiconductor Corp, StoneCo, Sells Splunk Inc, Twitter Inc, Marvell Technology Group

New York, NY, based Investment company Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, ON Semiconductor Corp, StoneCo, PayPal Holdings Inc, Micron Technology Inc, sells Splunk Inc, Twitter Inc, Marvell Technology Group, Yandex NV, NIO Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owns 54 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 1,927,000 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. New Position DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 7,113,213 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.99% ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 5,808,312 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 1,453,974 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 1,232,698 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $186.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.22%. The holding were 1,927,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $32.73, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $41.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 5,808,312 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.54 and $85.54, with an estimated average price of $67.18. The stock is now traded at around $93.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 1,919,577 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $304.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 606,221 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 1,594,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.49. The stock is now traded at around $422.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 242,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 216.94%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 2,555,155 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 134.00%. The purchase prices were between $109.51 and $134.85, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $122.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 1,053,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 75.60%. The purchase prices were between $41.8 and $94.35, with an estimated average price of $58.83. The stock is now traded at around $148.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 50.32%. The purchase prices were between $130.78 and $183.79, with an estimated average price of $160.38. The stock is now traded at around $168.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 233,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in LivePerson Inc by 29.11%. The purchase prices were between $50.23 and $67.85, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $69.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 816,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 88.81%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $796.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 28,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.23.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $39.47 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $47.74.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $36.89 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $43.32.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $56.13 and $70.8, with an estimated average price of $63.86.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in Dynatrace Inc. The sale prices were between $34.36 and $44.51, with an estimated average price of $39.68.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $53.03 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $71.32.