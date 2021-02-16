>
Hudson Executive Capital LP Buys eHealth Inc, Sells STORE Capital Corp

February 16, 2021 | About: EHTH -2.01% STOR +1.03%

Investment company Hudson Executive Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys eHealth Inc, sells STORE Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Executive Capital LP. As of 2020Q4, Hudson Executive Capital LP owns 7 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: EHTH,
  • Added Positions: DB,
  • Sold Out: STOR,

For the details of Hudson Executive Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hudson+executive+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hudson Executive Capital LP
  1. Deutsche Bank AG (DB) - 66,488,476 shares, 52.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
  2. Cardtronics PLC (CATM) - 8,644,880 shares, 22.08% of the total portfolio.
  3. USA Technologies Inc (USAT) - 11,020,765 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio.
  4. Tivity Health Inc (TVTY) - 4,795,310 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio.
  5. eHealth Inc (EHTH) - 750,501 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: eHealth Inc (EHTH)

Hudson Executive Capital LP initiated holding in eHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.28 and $93.3, with an estimated average price of $75.85. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 750,501 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)

Hudson Executive Capital LP sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $25.54 and $34, with an estimated average price of $30.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hudson Executive Capital LP. Also check out:

