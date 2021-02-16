Hudson Executive Capital LP Buys eHealth Inc, Sells STORE Capital Corp

Investment company Hudson Executive Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys eHealth Inc, sells STORE Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Executive Capital LP. As of 2020Q4, Hudson Executive Capital LP owns 7 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Deutsche Bank AG (DB) - 66,488,476 shares, 52.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
- Cardtronics PLC (CATM) - 8,644,880 shares, 22.08% of the total portfolio.
- USA Technologies Inc (USAT) - 11,020,765 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio.
- Tivity Health Inc (TVTY) - 4,795,310 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio.
- eHealth Inc (EHTH) - 750,501 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
Hudson Executive Capital LP initiated holding in eHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.28 and $93.3, with an estimated average price of $75.85. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 750,501 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)
Hudson Executive Capital LP sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $25.54 and $34, with an estimated average price of $30.42.
